Global Hemp Fiber Market to Surpass USD 36 Billion by 2030, Redefining the Future of Sustainable Materials, Reports MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights by MarkNtel Advisors, the Global Hemp Fiber Market stood at USD 11 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22%. This robust growth is not just the result of shifting environmental mandates-but a deeper evolution in how industries define value, resilience, and material intelligence.

As sustainability becomes a business imperative, hemp fiber is gaining recognition for its low environmental footprint, biodegradability, and versatility. From next-gen textiles and paper to insulation and reinforced composites, hemp is emerging as a future-proof material across industries aiming to decarbonize operations and meet circular economy goals.

Hemp Fiber Market Dynamics: Sustainable Innovation Meets Industrial Demand

The surge in hemp fiber adoption reflects broader shifts in consumer behavior, policy frameworks, and material science innovation. Hemp's fast growth rate, minimal pesticide requirements, and carbon sequestration properties are positioning it as a bio-based solution for climate-conscious industries.

Global Hemp Fiber Market Drivers:

Textile Industry Transformation: Leading fashion brands are incorporating hemp into their fabric blends due to its breathability, strength, and sustainable profile. This trend is particularly prominent in North America and Europe.

Regulatory Support & Legalization: Progressive policies across the U.S., Canada, China, and parts of Europe have legalized industrial hemp cultivation, opening the door to large-scale production and downstream applications.

Construction Sector Applications: Hempcrete-a bio-composite made of hemp hurds and lime-is gaining traction in green building due to its insulation properties and negative carbon footprint.

Bioplastics & Automotive Composites: Hemp fiber is being used in dashboards, door panels, and insulation in electric vehicles, especially in Germany and Japan, as part of the move toward sustainable mobility.

Waste Reduction in Agriculture: Hemp's potential as a rotational crop improves soil health and provides a profitable use for agricultural land that might otherwise lie fallow.

Global Hemp Fiber Market Opportunity:

Rising Legalization Initiatives Unlock Growth Potential - Historically, hemp was often misunderstood and conflated with marijuana due to its association with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive compound responsible for euphoric effects. However, ongoing research and development have clarified this misconception. According to the Agriculture Improvement Act, hemp is legally defined as a cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC, distinguishing it from marijuana.

As a result, a growing number of countries are legalizing hemp cultivation under regulated frameworks. For example, the Library of Congress (2022) reports that Japan has resumed hemp cultivation specifically for fiber and seed production, primarily for research and development purposes.

In the United States, legislative efforts like the 2023 Farm Bill aim to expand hemp's role beyond limited R\&D, enabling broader industrial applications. With increasing awareness, supportive policy reforms, and a shift in public perception, hemp is emerging as a sustainable and versatile natural alternative for various industrial uses-positioning the hemp fiber market for significant growth.

Hemp Fiber Market Highlights: Forecast and Segmentation

Market Value (2024): USD 11 Billion

Projected Value (2030): USD 36 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 22%

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2030

Top Application Segment: Textiles

Dominant Region: Asia-Pacific

Hemp Fiber Market Challenges and Strategic Response

Despite its rising profile, the hemp fiber industry faces challenges such as processing infrastructure gaps, standardization issues, and limited farmer awareness. Additionally, fragmented regulations across countries pose logistical and trade barriers.

To overcome these, manufacturers are forming public-private partnerships, investing in decortication technology, and establishing regional supply chains to reduce dependency on single-source suppliers.

Natural Fiber Regional Landscape: Asia-Pacific Captured Dominant Shares, North America Follows

Asia-Pacific embraces a potential share in the Global Hemp Fiber Market (more than 30%). Within this region, China is poised to be the leading producer of Hemp, as per the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), 2020. This is due to the huge amount of hemp cultivation by China for thousands of years without a complete prohibition by the government. Moreover, the massive and highly skilled labor and suitable infrastructure are some of the additional factors contributing to China being the leading producer of hemp.

North America, while late to industrial hemp's potential, is now seeing a surge in B2B adoption-particularly across packaging and construction, with eco-certification becoming a selling point for real estate and retail brands alike.

Key Competitors in the Global Hemp Fiber Market

Hemp Inc.,

Hemp Flax Group B.V.,

Konoplex LLC,

Dun Agro Hemp Group,

South Hemp SpA,

Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co-Op. Ltd.,

American Hemp LLC,

Colorado Hemp Works, Inc.,

Canah International,

Enviro Textiles LLC.,

Hempro International,

Ecofibre Inc.,

Valley Bio Ltd.,

Hemp Meds Brasil,

Boring Hemp Company, and Others

Hemp Fiber Industry Segmentation Overview:

The industry is further bifurcated into:

Based on Application:

Textiles [Clothing, Home Goods, Footwear],

Pulp & Paper,

Composite Material,

Insulation,

Animal Bedding,

Bio composites,

Construction Material,

Others

Based on Type:

Long {Bast} Fibers,

Short {Core} Fibers

Long (Bast) Fibers Attracting a Wide Range of Customers

Based on the type, the market is further bifurcated into Long (Bast) Fibers and Short (Core) Fibers. Between these two, the long (bast) fibers hold the largest market share of more than 70%. The bast fibers have a natural origin due to which they are mainly utilized in the apparel industry, including clothing, footwear, uniforms, and house decor such as curtains, carpets, etc. Also, the long bast fibers have great strength and tenacity, so these do not easily deteriorate even under the water, hence used for making ropes, twines, and cords.

Additionally, the preference for organic footwear such as bathroom slippers and daily-use footwear, increases the demand in the market, which is a well-established sector. These traits make the fibers boom in the market. Moreover, the lightweight and rigidity of hemp fibers make them suitable for insulation purposes, including infrastructure and automobiles, leading to the growth of the market.

Based on Source:

Organic,

Conventional

Based on Region:

North America

South America

The Middle East & Africa

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Future of Hemp Fiber

With the growing trends, the Hemp Fiber industry is projected to grow and expand during the forecasting years i.e., 2025-30, as the above-stated factors are changing the market landscape and opening doors to the market players. Market players can enhance their market size & revenue by meeting the changing market dynamics and evolving consumer expectations. Additionally, market players with the help of SWOT analysis can adjust their existing settings regarding the evolving market trends, which would ultimately augment the size & volume of the entire industry at the global level.

