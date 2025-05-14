TAG Quarterly: Making Sense of All That Cryptocurrency News

Available for Free Download

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / There has been an onslaught of news about cryptocurrencies in recent months. The administration has announced plans for a U.S. Cryptoreserve in which forfeited and seized Bitcoin will be placed. Blockchain technology churns out vast crypto fortunes overnight; sometimes the wealth disappears just as mysteriously. Seemingly safe crypto investments are regularly stolen by hackers with alleged ties to nation-states. Investors buy memecoins and watch with excitement as their values skyrocket-until suddenly there's a "rug pull" and they tank. It can be hard to keep up, much less make sense of it all.

The latest issue of the TAG Security Annual examines these issues and more in depth. "Danger Zone: Crypto & Cyber" features six articles. The first, by TAG CEO Ed Amoroso, details nine threats to the proposed Cryptoreserve "that should worry any practitioner tasked with tending to security for this stockpile." He then describes nine "controls" that could mitigate those threats. By the end, the magnitude of the challenge comes into focus.

"I hope my security plan helps the right person or group build a good defense," Amoroso writes. "My fear is that this will not happen-and we will build the reserve with little security oversight." If so, he predicts we will be left with "an empty U.S. wallet."

Next is an interview with Michele Neitz, a law professor at the University of San Francisco, who stumbled on the legal issues surrounding this emerging area of technology. She specializes in ethics in the legal profession. She now teaches blockchain law as well. And she's come to recognize that it's not only the public that can be confused by the technicalities. The average judge, she said, is not prepared to take on the special challenges presented by the blockchain, AI, and quantum computing.

Her proposed fix: "specialized courts in the federal judiciary related to technology, what I'm calling Tech Courts, are one solution that would enable courts to be able to deal with the issues that we're seeing."

TAG senior analyst John Rasmussen, a chief information security officer, writes about what CISOs and their companies need to know about crypto. He explores how bad actors are exploiting the technology, and how law enforcement is fighting back.

Lead analyst David Neuman wrote an article about the attraction of decentralized smart contracts, and the challenges of protecting them. The immutability of the technology means that security must be built into their foundations. In a second article on defending cryptocurrencies, Neuman reveals that despite all the noise we hear about illegal and illicit uses of these currencies, there is a much larger market for legitimate uses of blockchain. And it's not even close.

The publication ends with a detailed explanation of blockchain that nearly anyone can learn from. It was written by Amoroso, whose PhD in computer science was undoubtedly helpful in crafting it, but whose teaching at NYU (and other universities) was probably even more so.

