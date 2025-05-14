VelocityEngine Launches B2B's First AI Operating System for GTM Execution at Winning by Design's Impact Summit

Built with 30 forward-thinking GTM teams, VelocityEngine helps B2B marketing and revenue leaders transform internal knowledge into campaigns and content that convert at speed and scale.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / VelocityEngine , the AI go-to-market (GTM) operating system that helps B2B companies strategize and deploy GTM campaigns in minutes, not months, officially launched today at the Winning by Design Impact Summit 2025 .

Designed to solve the long-standing disconnect between GTM strategy and execution, VelocityEngine helps B2B companies align faster, generate high-quality campaign content, and launch into market in a fraction of the time. The system has been developed in close collaboration with 30 B2B SaaS teams-ranging from lean, two-person marketing teams at $5M startups to fully-staffed GTM teams at $100M+ scale-ups-who helped shape its product direction.

"GTM leaders today are expected to drive results across more personas, segments, and motions, without additional budget, headcount, or time," said Jay Hallberg , CEO and co-founder of VelocityEngine. "We built VelocityEngine to replace fragmented workflows and disconnected tools with strategic clarity and high-velocity execution speed. It's how GTM gets done in the era of AI."

VelocityEngine's GTM Operating System transforms internal knowledge into execution-ready strategy and content-at scale. The platform ingests everything from marketing docs and sales assets to SME interviews and product information. It then builds a structured GTM foundation-personas, positioning, messaging frameworks, and briefs-that powers high-quality, persona-specific content and campaign assets. Teams move faster, stay aligned, and execute without adding headcount or managing disconnected tools.

"After 25 years in GTM, I've seen every content and coordination challenge out there," said Randy Wootton , GTM executive and advisor. "It took me five minutes to realize the power of VelocityEngine: it's the first platform I've seen that truly bridges the gap between strategy and execution. This is the GTM operating system we've all been waiting for."

VelocityEngine is launching at the Winning by Design Impact Summit, where it will be featured in a dedicated session on AI-powered GTM execution. The platform is also highlighted in Winning by Design's newly released report on AI-Assisted Marketing-recognized as a breakthrough solution for solving alignment and efficiency challenges in B2B marketing.

"VelocityEngine represents a new era in how GTM teams operate," said Dave Boyce, Chairman at Winning by Design. "Enabling AI to work side-by-side with humans is exactly the kind of innovation we see top-performing teams adopting to accelerate revenue execution."

From fast-scaling startups to $100M+ leaders, VelocityEngine is powering more effective go-to-market execution across a range of real-world use cases:

Expand from SMB into enterprise by scaling messaging and content for new personas

Support product lines or business units that previously lacked GTM support

Accelerate campaign velocity with aligned strategy, content, and approval flows

Consolidate tools and simplify workflows into one AI-powered system

Launch into new segments with strategy and execution built in-no slide decks needed

VelocityEngine is currently onboarding the next 20 GTM teams ahead of its broader release later this summer. These early customers receive full platform access, dedicated onboarding, and a direct role in shaping the future of how go-to-market gets done. To learn more or request access, visit www.velocityengine.ai .

VelocityEngine is the AI-powered GTM operating system built for the era of efficient growth. Designed for B2B marketing and revenue teams, the platform transforms internal knowledge into strategy, content, and campaigns-aligned across the entire buyer journey. VelocityEngine replaces chaos and fragmentation with speed, clarity, and execution at scale. Headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at www.velocityengine.ai .

