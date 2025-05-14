Cognixion and Blackrock Neurotech Expand Access to Non-Invasive, Multi-Modal BCI Research with Axon-R

Blackrock Neurotech to begin immediate sales of Cognixion's Axon-R wearable BCI + augmented reality platform, paving the way for integration of implantable BCI with immersive computing applications

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Cognixion , a leading developer of non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI), artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technology, today announced that Blackrock Neurotech , a leading developer of implantable BCIs, will offer Cognixion's Axon-R wearable neural interface platform to research institutions through its distribution network.

Cognixion and Blackrock Neurotech maintain independent development activities but share a common vision: advancing the field of neurotechnology through expanded access to cutting-edge research tools. Under this offering, Blackrock Neurotech will act as a non-exclusive distributor of Cognixion's Axon-R device, which is a non-invasive, wearable device that enables precise measurement and modulation of brain activity through visual stimuli, biofeedback, and neurofeedback, and is intended solely for investigational and educational use.

"This collaboration represents a powerful alignment of complementary technologies that will have an outsized impact across neurotechnology applications," said Andreas Forsland , CEO of Cognixion. "Blackrock Neurotech's implant technology combined with Cognixion's AI and augmented reality platform will open new doors for researchers and clinicians alike, while providing transformative solutions to the individuals we ultimately serve."

"At Blackrock Neurotech, our mission is restoring capability," said Marcus Gerhardt , CEO of Blackrock Neurotech. "By expanding access to research-grade tools like Axon-R, we aim to support the early exploration of neural interfaces while maintaining our clinical focus on sovereign, high-fidelity implantable technologies that restore speech, movement, and sensation."

The Axon-R system provides non-invasive brain monitoring capabilities that are ideal for foundational training and investigational research initiatives. While Blackrock Neurotech's core focus remains on implantable, sovereign BCIs that restore speech, movement, and sensation, the availability of research-grade tools like the Axon-R opens new pathways for multidisciplinary innovation.

The immediate availability of Axon-R alongside clinical implantable solutions enables universities, hospitals, and academic programs to engage more deeply in BCI research, education, and investigational studies. By pairing Blackrock Neurotech's implant technology with Cognixion's Axon-R platform, researchers and hospitals can collect high-quality data from surface-level EEG alongside implanted BCI data in a time-synchronized manner. Early exposure to multi-modal, state-of-the-art BCI tools can empower clinical leaders to push the frontiers of medical science and patient care.

The Axon-R device is a research-grade, non-invasive BCI designed to support investigational use in neuroscience, neurorehabilitation, and education. The Axon-R is intended solely for research applications and is not cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for clinical or therapeutic applications. Blackrock Neurotech acts solely as a distributor of the Axon-R for research use and does not develop, modify, or clinically endorse the device. Any future investigations involving multi-modal research across non-invasive and implantable systems are exploratory in nature and remain subject to independent validation.

About Blackrock Neurotech

Blackrock Neurotech is a leading developer of implantable brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), empowering individuals and researchers to explore new frontiers in neuroscience and clinical care. Blackrock's technology has been at the forefront of breakthrough discoveries in human cognition and motor function restoration for over 15 years.

About Cognixion

Cognixion is a leader in brain-computer, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and neural user interface technology. The company is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with severe motor impairments by providing cutting-edge patented technology that allows them to independently communicate and restore physical interactions with the world around them. The Cognixion ONETM device is the company's flagship product, and it has already received significant recognition for its design and potential to transform the lives of individuals with severe motor impairments. Cognixion has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its derivative version called, Cognixion ONE Axon. The work described in this study is built up the Cognixion ONE Axon-R, which is a version of the Axon made specifically for research purposes and is not currently cleared by the FDA as a medical device.

