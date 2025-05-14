Panel Built Introduces Modular Solutions for Art Storage, Museums, and Art Fairs

Secure, adaptable, and customizable structures designed to protect and showcase valuable artworks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Panel Built, Inc. , a leader in modular construction systems, is now offering tailored solutions for art storage and exhibition needs. Drawing on decades of experience creating secure and flexible environments, Panel Built aims to help museums, galleries, and storage facilities protect their collections with speed, adaptability, and confidence.

Tailored Solutions for the Art Industry:

Art Storage Facilities: Panel Built's modular structures can be customized to create mezzanine systems , climate-controlled rooms, and secure vaults, optimizing space and ensuring the preservation of valuable artworks.

Museums & Galleries: The company's inplant offices and modular rooms are self-contained, prefabricated spaces that can be quickly added to existing buildings. Ideal for creating secure storage, climate-controlled environments, or quiet work areas, they offer a flexible alternative to traditional construction.

Art Fairs & Events:

Ideal for art fairs, these modular structures install quickly, relocate easily, and can be reused show after show-offering flexibility without sacrificing security or style. Perfect for temporary viewing rooms, mobile offices, or secure back-of-house storage.

Enhanced Security and Environmental Controls:

Understanding the importance of safeguarding art, Panel Built offers structures with fire-rated and ballistic-rated options to meet a variety of safety and protection needs. In addition, Panel Built draws on its expertise in developing cleanrooms that meet ISO Class 1-100,000 standards to create structures with precise control over temperature, humidity, and air purity. These capabilities support cleaner, more stable conditions ideal for both long-term art storage and private viewings.

About Panel Built, Inc.:

Founded in 1995, Panel Built, Inc. specializes in designing and manufacturing modular buildings, mezzanines, and security booths. With a commitment to quality and customization, Panel Built serves various industries, including manufacturing, commercial, aerospace, and now, the art sector.

For more information on how Panel Built can support your art storage and exhibition needs, visit www.panelbuilt.com .

