Alec's Ice Cream Launches Culture Cup Nationwide; a Gut-Loving, Clean-Label, Low Sugar Ice Cream That's Almost Too Good to Be True

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Alec's Ice Cream , the first and only A2 regenerative organic ice cream brand is challenging what indulgence looks like thanks to its newest product line: Culture Cup. This one-of-a-kind ice cream cup is a decadent treat under 160 calories and 10g or less of unrefined cane sugar. It features silky ice cream, over a billion raw live probiotics plus prebiotics, and a crackable dark chocolatey shell. Every Culture Cup is single-serve, snackable, and sustainably sourced while being a ridiculously delicious, ultra-clean-label indulgence that does the gut biome a solid.

This treat is high on function, low on guilt, and dangerously good. Each cup is made with grass-fed A2 dairy known to be easier on digestion and richer in nutrients like omega-3s and CLAs. Made without gums, sugar alcohols, seed oils, artificial flavors, or gluten-just real, clean, sustainably sourced organic ingredients. Since this is an Alec's Ice Cream product, 90% of the base ice cream ingredients are 3rd party verified regenerative, a revolutionary agricultural movement that works with nature versus against it. Culture Cup isn't just a sweet treat-it's a back-to-nature indulgence that's as kind to the planet as it is to you. A reminder to slow down, grab a spoon, and enjoy something truly special.

Finally, a snackable ice cream cup that's pro-gut, pro-planet, and wildly delicious-available in five absurdly craveable flavors:

Madagascar Vanilla Bean

Peanut Butter Cup

Mint Chocolate Cookie

Dark Chocolate Honeycomb Crunch

Chocolate Covered Strawberry (exclusive at Whole Foods Market)

"This year, real dairy is making a comeback and we're so excited to lead the charge with Culture Cup, which deliciously combines function, quality, and taste through animal-based nutrition that delivers real, impactful benefits," said Alec Jaffe, Founder of Alec's Ice Cream. "As gut-health continues to take center stage our pre/probiotic line serves as proof that our consumers don't have to compromise on taste, health, and sustainability-they can have it all."

Whole Foods Market, Wegman's, Fresh Thyme, Target, and other natural retailers will offer a selection of Culture Cup in stores at $9.49 for a 4-pack. Culture Cup is rolling onto shelves throughout May. To learn more about Alec's Ice Cream and its mission, visit alecsicecream.com or follow along on social @alecsicecream .

