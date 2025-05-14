Anzeige
Alec's Ice Cream Launches Culture Cup Nationwide; a Gut-Loving, Clean-Label, Low Sugar Ice Cream That's Almost Too Good to Be True

Finanznachrichten News

Crackable chocolatey shell. Grass-fed A2/A2 dairy ice cream. Over a billion probiotics plus prebiotics. 10g of sugar 160 cal or less.

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Alec's Ice Cream, the first and only A2 regenerative organic ice cream brand is challenging what indulgence looks like thanks to its newest product line: Culture Cup. This one-of-a-kind ice cream cup is a decadent treat under 160 calories and 10g or less of unrefined cane sugar. It features silky ice cream, over a billion raw live probiotics plus prebiotics, and a crackable dark chocolatey shell. Every Culture Cup is single-serve, snackable, and sustainably sourced while being a ridiculously delicious, ultra-clean-label indulgence that does the gut biome a solid.

Family Shot

Family Shot
All Culture Cup Flavors

This treat is high on function, low on guilt, and dangerously good. Each cup is made with grass-fed A2 dairy known to be easier on digestion and richer in nutrients like omega-3s and CLAs. Made without gums, sugar alcohols, seed oils, artificial flavors, or gluten-just real, clean, sustainably sourced organic ingredients. Since this is an Alec's Ice Cream product, 90% of the base ice cream ingredients are 3rd party verified regenerative, a revolutionary agricultural movement that works with nature versus against it. Culture Cup isn't just a sweet treat-it's a back-to-nature indulgence that's as kind to the planet as it is to you. A reminder to slow down, grab a spoon, and enjoy something truly special.

Finally, a snackable ice cream cup that's pro-gut, pro-planet, and wildly delicious-available in five absurdly craveable flavors:

  • Madagascar Vanilla Bean

  • Peanut Butter Cup

  • Mint Chocolate Cookie

  • Dark Chocolate Honeycomb Crunch

  • Chocolate Covered Strawberry (exclusive at Whole Foods Market)

"This year, real dairy is making a comeback and we're so excited to lead the charge with Culture Cup, which deliciously combines function, quality, and taste through animal-based nutrition that delivers real, impactful benefits," said Alec Jaffe, Founder of Alec's Ice Cream. "As gut-health continues to take center stage our pre/probiotic line serves as proof that our consumers don't have to compromise on taste, health, and sustainability-they can have it all."

Whole Foods Market, Wegman's, Fresh Thyme, Target, and other natural retailers will offer a selection of Culture Cup in stores at $9.49 for a 4-pack. Culture Cup is rolling onto shelves throughout May. To learn more about Alec's Ice Cream and its mission, visit alecsicecream.com or follow along on social @alecsicecream.

Contact Information

Anna Gritsevich
Brand Manager
anna@alecsicecream.com
9173060085

David Brown
CMO
david@alecsicecream.com
503.622.9385

.

SOURCE: Alec's Ice Cream

Related Images

Mint Chocolate Cookie

Mint Chocolate Cookie

Madagascar Vanilla

Madagascar Vanilla



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/alecs-ice-cream-launches-culture-cup-nationwide-a-gut-loving-clean-lab-1027329

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
