Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - From The Future, a Philadelphia-based marketing and customer experience agency, has announced the results of a large-scale AI-powered SEO content program developed for Greystar, the largest property management firm in the United States. The initiative, which combined automated content generation with editorial oversight, drove a 43% month-over-month increase in organic sessions and significantly improved search visibility across key metro markets. Additionally, the success of the campaign was highlighted by Clutch as one of 2025's Best Digital Marketing Campaigns.

Greystar, with over $79 billion in assets under management, engaged From The Future to develop a scalable and organic growth model that competes with major rental listing platforms. The agency's solution was to build a custom AI-enabled content engine that accelerated production timelines, maintained quality, and optimized content for search performance at scale, in service of:

Amplifying Greystar's B2C branding

Expanding SEO as the dominant acquisition channel over paid media

Prioritizing local search from the local rental market

Driving direct leases and reducing overall CAC

"We created a system that could go from research to first draft in minutes-not weeks-without sacrificing relevance or brand voice," said Lance Hollander, CEO of From the Future. "The goal was to win back organic visibility from aggregator sites, and our team delivered a strategy that's both scalable and deeply rooted in performance."





AI-Enabled Content, Editorially-Refined for Search and Precision

The program launched in Texas, one of Greystar's largest markets, and included over 120 city- and neighborhood-level landing pages within the first 8 weeks. Each piece of content was generated using a proprietary AI process, then refined by human editors for accuracy, tone, and local specificity. Designed to blend AI automation with strategic human oversight, the content engine allowed From The Future to publish more than 300 optimized pages within 13 weeks, while maintaining consistency, brand alignment, and local salience at scale.

Key results included:

43% month-over-month growth in total organic sessions

69% month-over-month increase in clicks for optimized pages

1,371 new keywords ranking on the first page of search engine results

Enhanced visibility in competitive local markets





"Every company in our industry is leveraging-and talking about-AI in some respect. It can be hard to sift through the noise. Marketers, particularly at the enterprise level, must stand out in not just implementing AI, but actually using it for functional, productive, innovative, and scalable purposes beyond what was previously possible," said Josh Silverbauer, Head of Analytics and CRO at From The Future. "We set out to use AI to build a system that could outperform what humans could be capable of in the time frame allotted, and built a system that could scale beyond our own capacity."

The campaign reflects From The Future's broader commitment to AI-enabled marketing strategy, combining technical depth with creative refinement and execution. The agency works with enterprise and growth-stage clients across industries, offering integrated services that include SEO, paid media, customer experience design, analytics, and conversion rate optimization.

"Our work is about more than driving traffic-it's about building sustainable, data-driven growth engines and enriching user experiences," Chloe Drake, Head of SEO, noted. "Creating content for content's sake, or primarily for SEO rankings, is an easy way to tank your performance. Our process creates content that people actually want to read and engage with. The proof is in the data."

From The Future is actively partnering with enterprise-level brands seeking scalable, performance-focused content strategies powered by AI and guided by human intelligence.

