WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 14:05
7,450 Euro
+5,67 % +0,400
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1507,50016:04
Dow Jones News
14.05.2025 15:15 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 
14-May-2025 / 13:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 1 Kings Cross Road, 
London, WC1 9HX on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at which 4 shareholders or their representatives were present. All 
resolutions proposed were passed by shareholders. Resolutions 1 to 14 and 18 to 19 were passed as ordinary resolutions 
and resolutions 15 to 17 were passed as special resolutions. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The 
results of the polls are as follows: 
 
                              Shares   %   Shares   %    Total votes % Total  Abstain/ 
Resolution                         For ^(1)  for  Against  against validly   votes   Votes 
                                                 cast    validly  Withheld^ 
                                                       cast    (2) 
1.   To receive the Company's annual accounts and the 
reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the    160,921,514 99.99 8,140   0.01  160,929,654 75.73%   249,154 
financial year ended 31 December 2024. 
2.   To approve the Directors' remuneration report for  160,827,902 99.80 323,587  0.20  161,151,489 75.83%   27,319 
the financial year ended 31 December 2024 
3.   To receive and approve, an amendment to the 
Remuneration policy to enable performance share awards to  154,192,403 95.67 6,980,798 4.33  161,173,201 75.84%   5,607 
be granted in year ending 31 December 2025 
 
4.   To declare a final dividend for the financial year 161,170,534 100.00 6,220   0.00  161,176,754 75.84%   2,054 
ended 31 December 2024 of 9.0 pence per ordinary share. 
5.   To elect Geoff Drabble as a Director of the     149,053,956 92.54 12,007,553 7.46  161,061,509 75.79%   117,299 
Company. 
6.   To re-elect Duncan Cooper as a Director of the   160,495,014 99.59 656,270  0.41  161,151,284 75.83%   27,524 
Company. 
7.   To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the  155,702,199 96.63 5,426,602 3.37  161,128,801 75.82%   50,007 
Company 
8.   To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the   155,652,260 96.63 5,433,001 3.37  161,085,261 75.80%   93,547 
Company. 
9.   To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company. 138,375,964 86.09 22,366,956 13.91  160,742,920 75.64%   435,888 
10.  To re-elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the    145,599,277 90.57 15,155,487 9.43  160,754,764 75.65%   424,044 
Company. 
11.  To re-elect Jez Maiden as a Director of the Company. 153,781,870 95.45 7,325,780 4.55  161,107,650 75.81%   71,158 
12.  To appoint Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as 
auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion 161,137,998 99.98 34,888   0.02  161,172,886 75.84%   5,922 
of the next general meeting 
13.  To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the     161,159,799 99.99 15,019   0.01  161,174,818 75.84%   3,990 
remuneration of the auditor. 
14.  To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the 
Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any 141,414,029 87.79 19,664,408 12.21  161,078,437 75.80%   100,371 
security into shares. 
15.  To authorise the Directors to allot securities free 145,292,505 90.15 15,879,291 9.85  161,171,796 75.84%   7,012 
from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 
16.  To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 161,143,589 99.99 20,391   0.01  161,163,980 75.84%   14,828 
its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 
17.  To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not  144,909,316 91.26 13,875,753 8.74  158,785,069 74.72%   2,393,739 
less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 
18.  To approve the rules of the Travis Perkins      155,028,360 96.34 5,896,360 3.66  160,924,720 75.73%   254,088 
Performance Share Plan 
19.  To authorise the Directors to adopt further schemes  155,026,743 96.34 5,897,648 3.66  160,924,391 75.73%   254,417 
based on the Performance Share Plan Notes (1)   Includes discretionary votes (2)   A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution Results of the poll will also shortly be available on the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/ investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2025 The total number of ordinary shares available for voting on 12 May 2025 at 6.00 pm was 212,509,334. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism No questions were asked at the meeting. Enquiries: Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary   +44 (0)7515 197 975

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388345 
EQS News ID:  2137606 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2137606&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2025 08:39 ET (12:39 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
