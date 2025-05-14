DJ Travis Perkins: Results of AGM

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Results of AGM 14-May-2025 / 13:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 1 Kings Cross Road, London, WC1 9HX on Wednesday 14 May 2025 at which 4 shareholders or their representatives were present. All resolutions proposed were passed by shareholders. Resolutions 1 to 14 and 18 to 19 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17 were passed as special resolutions. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed. The results of the polls are as follows: Shares % Shares % Total votes % Total Abstain/ Resolution For ^(1) for Against against validly votes Votes cast validly Withheld^ cast (2) 1. To receive the Company's annual accounts and the reports of the Directors and auditor thereon for the 160,921,514 99.99 8,140 0.01 160,929,654 75.73% 249,154 financial year ended 31 December 2024. 2. To approve the Directors' remuneration report for 160,827,902 99.80 323,587 0.20 161,151,489 75.83% 27,319 the financial year ended 31 December 2024 3. To receive and approve, an amendment to the Remuneration policy to enable performance share awards to 154,192,403 95.67 6,980,798 4.33 161,173,201 75.84% 5,607 be granted in year ending 31 December 2025 4. To declare a final dividend for the financial year 161,170,534 100.00 6,220 0.00 161,176,754 75.84% 2,054 ended 31 December 2024 of 9.0 pence per ordinary share. 5. To elect Geoff Drabble as a Director of the 149,053,956 92.54 12,007,553 7.46 161,061,509 75.79% 117,299 Company. 6. To re-elect Duncan Cooper as a Director of the 160,495,014 99.59 656,270 0.41 161,151,284 75.83% 27,524 Company. 7. To re-elect Marianne Culver as a Director of the 155,702,199 96.63 5,426,602 3.37 161,128,801 75.82% 50,007 Company 8. To re-elect Heath Drewett as a Director of the 155,652,260 96.63 5,433,001 3.37 161,085,261 75.80% 93,547 Company. 9. To re-elect Jora Gill as a Director of the Company. 138,375,964 86.09 22,366,956 13.91 160,742,920 75.64% 435,888 10. To re-elect Louise Hardy as a Director of the 145,599,277 90.57 15,155,487 9.43 160,754,764 75.65% 424,044 Company. 11. To re-elect Jez Maiden as a Director of the Company. 153,781,870 95.45 7,325,780 4.55 161,107,650 75.81% 71,158 12. To appoint Deloitte LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion 161,137,998 99.98 34,888 0.02 161,172,886 75.84% 5,922 of the next general meeting 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix the 161,159,799 99.99 15,019 0.01 161,174,818 75.84% 3,990 remuneration of the auditor. 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any 141,414,029 87.79 19,664,408 12.21 161,078,437 75.80% 100,371 security into shares. 15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities free 145,292,505 90.15 15,879,291 9.85 161,171,796 75.84% 7,012 from pre-emption rights (Special Resolution). 16. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 161,143,589 99.99 20,391 0.01 161,163,980 75.84% 14,828 its own ordinary shares (Special Resolution). 17. To call a general meeting other than an AGM on not 144,909,316 91.26 13,875,753 8.74 158,785,069 74.72% 2,393,739 less than 14 clear days' notice (Special Resolution). 18. To approve the rules of the Travis Perkins 155,028,360 96.34 5,896,360 3.66 160,924,720 75.73% 254,088 Performance Share Plan 19. To authorise the Directors to adopt further schemes 155,026,743 96.34 5,897,648 3.66 160,924,391 75.73% 254,417 based on the Performance Share Plan Notes (1) Includes discretionary votes (2) A vote withheld is not, in law, a vote and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution Results of the poll will also shortly be available on the Company's website: https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/ investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2025 The total number of ordinary shares available for voting on 12 May 2025 at 6.00 pm was 212,509,334. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism No questions were asked at the meeting. Enquiries: Robin Miller, General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197 975

