Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Liven AS

The annual general meeting of Liven AS was held on 14.05.2025 at the salon office of Liven AS at Telliskivi 60/5, 10412, Tallinn (ground floor). The meeting was held in Estonian language.

The meeting was attended by 22 shareholders, whose shares represented 11 032 527 votes, which is a total of 99,33% of the total voting rights.





Resolutions adopted at the meeting:

1.Approval of the annual report for 2024

1.1. To approve the consolidated annual report for the year 2024 prepared by the management board of Liven AS and approved by the supervisory board as submitted to the general meeting.

In favour: 11 032 527 votes, or 100% of the votes represented at the meeting.





2.Distribution of profits

To approve the following profit distribution proposal submitted by the management board of Liven AS:

2.1. To approve the net profit for the financial year 2024 in the amount of EUR 558 thousand.

2.2. To transfer EUR 2 thousand to the mandatory reserve capital.

2.3. To pay a total dividend to shareholders in the amount of EUR 180 thousand.

2.4. To transfer EUR 376 thousand to the retained earnings from previous periods.

2.5. The list of shareholders entitled to dividends will be fixed as at the close of business on 21.05.2025 in the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

2.6. Dividends will be paid on 28.05.2025 or on a date close to that date.

In favour: 11 020 877 votes, or 99,89% of the votes represented at the meeting.





3.Appointment of the auditor for the period 2025-2026 and determination of the auditor's remuneration arrangements.

3.1. To appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ as the auditor for the years 2025-2026 and to pay the auditor a fee in accordance with the contract to be concluded with the auditor.

In favour: 11 020 877 votes, or 99,89% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee