Pod 5 also launches with Health Check, the first non-wearable real-time monitoring of cardiovascular and respiratory abnormalities during sleep

Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, today introduced Pod 5 and a new hydro-powered Blanket, its latest products powered by artificial intelligence and real-time biometric sensing to improve sleep, along with Health Check: a new set of AI-powered algorithms that transform the Pod into a preventative health solution. Now in its fifth generation and building on the success of the award-winning Pod, Pod 5 transforms any bed into an intelligent, adaptive environment, automatically adjusting temperature, elevation, and sound to maximize sleep performance and optimize health. With 92% of Eight Sleep members¹ reporting improved sleep quality after sleeping on the Pod, Pod 5 sets a new benchmark for what sleep technology can deliver.

Pod 5 is built around three core benefits: immersive temperature, zero-gravity elevation, and surround-sound. All delivered through a modular system that adapts to a sleeper's body in real time.

Immersive temperature: The new Cover and hydro-powered Blanket work together to double thermal performance across the body. Each side cools or heats independently from 55°F to 110°F, adjusting based on biometric data to support deeper sleep.

The new Cover and hydro-powered Blanket work together to double thermal performance across the body. Each side cools or heats independently from 55°F to 110°F, adjusting based on biometric data to support deeper sleep. Zero-gravity elevation: The new Base gently lifts the upper body to relieve back pressure and improve circulation. It responds automatically to snoring, elevating the head to reduce disruptions without waking the sleeper or their partner.

The new Base gently lifts the upper body to relieve back pressure and improve circulation. It responds automatically to snoring, elevating the head to reduce disruptions without waking the sleeper or their partner. Integrated surround-sound: Built into the Base, the new speaker system delivers science-backed audio, including exclusive Non-Sleep Deep Rest (NSDR) tracks by Dr. Andrew Huberman, to calm the nervous system and ease the sleeper into rest.

The system components work together to create a truly responsive sleep environment, personalized to each user, even if two people share the bed. The entire experience is guided from the Eight Sleep app and controlled automatically by the intelligent algorithm Autopilot, which learns what each individual needs to sleep their best and provides the appropriate optimizations in real-time, every night.

"Pod 5 is the result of everything we've learned about how your environment impacts sleep," said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. "We built it to extend our mastery of thermal regulation and add new dimensions like elevation, sound, and intelligent features like smart alarms and Health Check to take your sleep experience to an unprecedented level. Pod 5 personalizes your sleep in real time, adapting with precision to what the body needs at every stage of sleep."

Powered by AI and tuned to each sleeper

At the heart of Pod 5 is Autopilot, Eight Sleep's proprietary AI engine, trained on almost 10 million hours of sleep data. The system constantly learns from a sleeper's nightly biometrics, sleep patterns, and recovery trends to anticipate their needs and adjust their sleep environment automatically.

Whether it's shifting temperature during sleep stages, elevating the head when snoring is detected, or adjusting sound to support relaxation, Pod 5 responds before the sleeper even knows they need it.

Through the Eight Sleep app, users can view detailed insights and receive personalized sleep coaching driven by AI, but the system is designed to work without any input at all and is made to set it and forget it.

Double the cooling and heating with the new hydro-powered Blanket

The Cover delivers dynamic, biometric-driven temperature control from 55°F to 110°F 12.7°C to 43.3°C on each side of the bed. Now, the new hydro-powered Blanket extends temperature coverage across the entire body, connecting to the Cover to double the cooling and heating power while mirroring settings on both bed sides to eliminate temperature disruptions and end blanket battles for good.

Sleep in zero gravity, and reduce snoring with the Base

The Base, first introduced in 2024, is already a best-seller, known for adding intelligent and customized elevation to the sleep environment. With adjustable positions for sleep, reading, and recovery, it offers personalized comfort that supports circulation, eases pressure, and helps the body unwind. It also detects snoring through vibrations and gently elevates the head in response, a feature clinically shown to reduce snoring by up to 45%¹.

The updated Base builds on new features with a low-profile design that fits seamlessly into most bed frames. It can also be used freestanding with an optional leg kit, offering flexibility without compromising performance.

The built-in surround-sound plays soothing soundscapes to ease into sleep

The latest model of the Base features an integrated speaker that plays science-backed audio designed to support relaxation and recovery, with tracks exclusively available on the Eight Sleep app.

In collaboration with Dr. Andrew Huberman, Eight Sleep has introduced a set of NSDR content, a guided meditation technique for achieving deep relaxation and restorative states. In addition to NSDR, it also offers a curated selection of white noise and calming sounds engineered to slow down the nervous system and ease the transition into deep sleep.

The soundscape experience is connected to the intelligence behind the Pod. It can be programmed to automatically turn off once a user falls asleep or continue playing through the night for ongoing support.

A new AI model for passive health monitoring. No wearables required.

Alongside the launch of Pod 5, Eight Sleep also announced Health Check: a new set of AI-powered algorithms that quietly monitor cardiovascular and respiratory health during sleep. If heart rate trends upward or breathing becomes abnormal, Health Check surfaces these changes in a report in the Eight Sleep app, empowering users to take proactive action

This breakthrough in passive, preventative health is possible thanks to the Pod Cover's embedded sensors, which capture key biometric signals, including heart rate, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, and sleep stages, all without requiring any device on the body.

Eight Sleep is the first to deliver this level of health monitoring using non-wearable technology, achieving industry gold standards in heart rate tracking accuracy with no device on the body. The Pod tracks heart rate with 99% precision, matching the performance of clinical-grade electrocardiograms (ECGs)¹.

"We see Health Check as the future of health where your bed not only helps you recover but also acts as an early warning system for your body," said Franceschetti. "It's a shift towards preventive care with no wearables on your body, leveraging the 7 to 9 hours that you spend on your bed every day to conduct a review of your health."

Add easily to any bed

Pod 5 is a modular, intelligent sleep system made up of 4 seamlessly integrated components:

The Cover

The Hub

The Blanket

The Base

Pod 5 is compatible with all mattresses and bed frames. The Cover can be added to any existing mattress, similar to a fitted sheet. The Blanket connects to the Cover and can be inserted into most duvet covers. The Base fits seamlessly on top of existing bed frames or can be freestanding with an optional leg kit. All components work together, controlled via the Eight Sleep app.

Available today

Pod 5 is now available exclusively online at eightsleep.com in the United States (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other US territories), European Union (excluding Cyprus, Greece, and Malta), Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Monaco and Switzerland. Pricing starts at $2,849 USD for Pod 5, with free shipping for all regions (consult each region's website for local pricing). Priority upgrades are available for existing Eight Sleep members. Eight Sleep upholds its customer satisfaction, offering up to a 30-night trial and free returns.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the first company to bring sleep fitness to the world by combining technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by high performers, professional athletes, and health-conscious consumers across the globe. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and twice named to TIME's "Best Inventions of the Year." Eight Sleep continues to redefine the future of sleep. Its products are available in over 30 countries at eightsleep.com.

