Capability-led acquisition affirms iOPEX's ambition of expanding enterprise transformation offerings with Salesforce expertise in multiple industries.

iOPEX Technologies, a global leader in Agentic AI and Automation-driven solutions, makes a strategic, capability-led acquisition of Areya Technologies, a Salesforce Summit Partner providing advisory, implementation, managed services, and AI-integrated Salesforce services. This acquisition enhances the iOPEX suite of enterprise transformation offerings while creating avenues in new industry verticals.

iOPEX Acquires Salesforce Summit Partner, Areya

At the highest tier of the Salesforce Partner program and as an Agentforce partner, Areya leverages cutting-edge agentic AI-powered solutions to deliver exceptional value to its global clients spanning the Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, and Financial Services industries.

"Areya's deep expertise in Salesforce across multiple industries aligns perfectly with our goal of becoming the strategic partner to enterprises in AI-powered transformation and growth. This acquisition will further strengthen our market leadership owing to more comprehensive enterprise transformation offerings," remarked Shiva Ramani, CEO of iOPEX Technologies

"Joining forces with iOPEX Technologies is a natural and exciting progression for Areya. We share a passion for innovation and a steadfast commitment to helping our customers achieve their business goals. Together, we will offer a broader range of services and solutions, enabling our clients to unlock the full potential of their customer relationships," said Deepish Adwani, CEO and founder of Areya Technologies

About iOPEX Technologies

iOPEX Technologies is a new-generation agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation solution provider headquartered in San Jose, California. At the intersection of enterprise operations, agentic AI, and intelligent automation, we deliver rapid results that enable businesses to enhance efficiency and accelerate revenue growth without endless timelines.

Over 70 global brands trust iOPEX as a strategic partner to break down complex transformations into manageable steps, deliver practical AI-led solutions, and achieve results that scale. Learn more at www.iopex.com.

About Areya Technologies

Areya Technologies is a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Partner of advisory, implementation, managed services, and AI-integrated Salesforce services. With deep expertise in Salesforce and AI, Areya delivers bespoke solutions and exceptional value across diverse industries, including Manufacturing, Healthcare, Real Estate, Finance, and Non-Profit.

