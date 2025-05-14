Italy's Lazio regional tribunal has partially invalidated a May 2024 decree defining suitable zones for ground-mounted renewables, forcing national and regional authorities to rethink the policy framework. From pv magazine Italy The regional administrative tribunal of Italy's Lazio region (TAR Lazio) has partially invalidated the "Aree idonee" decree on suitable areas for ground-mounted renewables. The government issued the decree in June 2024 to allow regions to set buffer zones around protected assets, with distances varying by plant type and extending up to 7 km. "The ruling 09155/2025 provides ...

