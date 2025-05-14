New agentic AI capabilities, data integrations, and pre-built business solutions cut through AI hype to quickly deliver real business impact

Pricefx, the global leader in AI-powered, cloud-native pricing software, today announced its next-generation pricing AI platform and significant additions to its AI roadmap. Platform enhancements, including expanded agentic AI capabilities, added investment in PricingAI by Pricefx data foundation and integrations, and new productized price optimization use cases, reduce deployment time and help businesses make critical pricing decisions faster, with greater clarity and confidence.

These investments follow Pricefx's recent win of the Gold Globee award for best AI-powered pricing optimization solution and a finalist position for SAP's prestigious Pinnacle award in the AI application category.

B2B Pricing Ripe for Transformation

In a market defined by increased volatility, from tariff shifts and supply chain disruptions to unpredictable costs, businesses can't afford to create or change prices slowly or blindly. Historically, pricing experts in complex businesses struggled to make rapid, educated decisions. With thousands of products, pricing tiers, discounts, and internal and external data sources to consider, decisions were too manual, too time-intensive, and too business-critical to make without certainty.

Today, market-leading companies are moving from legacy, spreadsheet-driven processes and intuition, to dynamic, data-informed strategies powered by AI. With the right AI data foundation and tools, businesses can gain sharp insight into customers' willingness to pay, forecast demand more accurately, and generate price guidance that reflects fair market conditions. Decisions that once took weeks can be made in minutes and sometimes be entirely automated. Further, pricing experts, sales reps, and business leaders gain the visibility, understanding, and confidence to make more consistent, profitable, and market-aligned price decisions at scale.

Pricefx AI Vision and Roadmap

Pricefx's AI strategy centers on a powerful yet simple vision: create a platform and productized solutions that solve real-world B2B pricing problems quickly, and make AI accessible to pricing experts, business users, and data scientists alike. Today, Pricefx announced multiple advances towards that vision:

1) Platform enhancements to accelerate AI foundations: Pricefx's platform harmonizes a business's internal data, such as transactions, quotes, order history, costs and more, with critical external signals and data sources like tariff, regulatory information, competitive intelligence, firmographics, raw material and commodity costs, and logistics data. With a self-serve tool for easy data integrations, and built-in integrations to SAP and Salesforce, the platform acts as a single source of truth for smarter, real-time pricing decisions powered by AI. 2) Additions to AI-powered business solution suite: Pricefx expanded its library of 'Accelerators' expert-designed, rapidly deployable solutions for common B2B pricing challenges that can be easily tailored to each organization's needs. The company now offers the most productized AI optimization use cases, with additional solutions on the horizon, including: Negotiation Guidance and Win Rate Optimization (to be released in fall 2025), solutions that help sales teams make confident, data-driven decisions on every deal.

Product Recommendations, a solution that guides teams to the optimal product mix for a customer, helping to boost cross-sell and upsell revenue.

List Price Optimization, which enables experts to align list prices with profit and market goals.

Price Waterfall Optimization, a solution that helps experts consistently structure list prices, discounts, and incentives for maximum margin capture.

A growing vault of pre-built, AI-fueled add-ons, from demand forecasting and elasticity estimation to product similarity, clustering, and segmentation, helping data teams accelerate high-impact pricing decisions. 3) Extension of agentic AI capabilities to the industry's first pricing-specific Copilot: Over a decade ago, Pricefx pioneered the use of multi-agent AI in price optimization. Today, the Pricefx Copilot, which launched in January 2025, also leverages agentic AI. This intelligent pricing assistant works alongside users to analyze data and proactively identify optimization opportunities, suggest real-time pricing actions, automate routine pricing tasks, and more.

Underpinned by years of investment in a differentiated, end-to-end pricing approach and multi-agent AI innovation, these new AI advances reinforce Pricefx's commitment to delivering the industry's most advanced, AI-native B2B pricing platform, purpose-built to adapt to every business scenario, empower every user, and make every pricing decision defendable.

"What sets our AI strategy and solution apart is the ability to deliver practical, actionable intelligence that directly drives business outcomes," said Ronak Sheth, CEO at Pricefx. "Our platform empowers businesses to harness the full potential of AI, enabling them to make smarter, faster pricing decisions with confidence. We are committed to helping our customers realize immediate value from AI-driven pricing, while ensuring they are equipped with a future-proof solution that evolves with market shifts and business challenges."

Pricefx's platform and productized optimization solutions are available immediately for existing customers and new clients. For more information about the platform or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.pricefx.com/pricing-software-demo.

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI-powered pricing software, offering an end-to-end platform solution that is fast to implement, flexible to configure, and friendly to learn and use. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing technology more than a decade ago, its leading AI price optimization and management capabilities deliver the industry's fastest time-to-value with activation in 6 months or less and the industry's highest average ROI of 7,000% in the first 12 months from activation. Pricefx's award-winning solution is focused on productized industry use cases proven to solve the most common and complex pricing challenges for large enterprise B2B companies in manufacturing, distribution, process engineering, and select other verticals. It is the leading AI price optimization and management platform that enterprises rely on to dynamically Plan, Price, and Profit. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on fairness, and the satisfaction and loyalty of their customers is recognized by years of leading rankings among customer review forums. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

