Company to host webcast to review data on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced that initial Phase 1 clinical data for SGR-1505, its investigational MALT1 inhibitor, will be presented at the European Hematology Association Annual Congress, taking place June 12 15, 2025, in Milan, Italy. Additional data from this trial will be presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma, taking place June 17 21, 2025, in Lugano, Switzerland.

The Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and anti-tumor activity of SGR-1505 in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The poster presentations will include initial safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data, as well as preliminary efficacy data across a range of dosing levels, schedules and B cell malignancies. The data support the continued development of SGR-1505 in this patient population.

The abstract for the presentation at EHA will be available online at www.ehaweb.org. Details of the data presentations are as follows:

European Hematology Association Annual Congress (EHA)

Abstract Number: PS1569

Poster Title: A Phase 1 study of SGR-1505, an oral, potent, MALT1 inhibitor for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia (CLL/SLL)

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 6:30-7:30PM CST (12:30-1:30PM ET)

Location: Poster Session 2

International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML)

Abstract Number: #444

Poster Title: A Phase 1 study of SGR-1505, an oral, potent MALT1 inhibitor for R/R B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL)

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, June 20, 2025, 12:30-13:00PM CST (6:30-7:00AM ET)

Location: Marquee Parco Ciani

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Schrödinger will host a conference call to review and discuss the SGR-1505 Phase 1 data presented at EHA on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events Presentations" in the investors section of Schrödinger's website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live call, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. Once registered, participants will receive the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger's website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger's software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs and is advancing three clinical-stage oncology programs. Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 900 employees operating from 15 locations globally. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding the potential advantages of Schrödinger's computational platform, the clinical potential and favorable properties of SGR-1505, its MALT1 inhibitor, and the potential for SGR-1505 to be used for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic leukemia. Statements including words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger's current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger's control, including the uncertainties inherent in drug development and commercialization, such as the conduct of research activities and the timing of and its ability to initiate and complete preclinical studies and clinical trials, whether results from preclinical and early clinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials, uncertainties associated with the regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals and the ability to retain and hire key personnel on its business and other risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

