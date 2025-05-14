Invoca's Momentum With Contact Centres Soars With Rising Adoption, New CCaaS Integrations, and Enhanced AI-Powered Quality Management

Invoca achieves 50% year-over-year growth as customers turn to its AI-driven contact centre solution to increase agent productivity, improve customer experience, and drive stronger revenue results.

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the leader in AI-powered revenue execution platforms, continues to build momentum with its breakthrough solutions for contact centres. The growth is fuelled by strong business demand for unified customer experience data that links the consumer's digital journey to contact centre conversations, whilst leveraging artificial intelligence to capture caller intent, analyse call outcomes, and measure agent performance. Businesses rely on Invoca's intelligence to align digital marketing with the contact centre, delivering seamless customer experiences at scale, boosting efficiency, and increasing conversion rates and revenue.

Invoca has introduced new innovations that enhance an organisation's ability to optimise customer experiences and contact centre performance using insights from digital journeys and AI. These include powerful new quality management capabilities and expanded integrations with leading CCaaS platforms, including Genesys and Five9.

Customer demand for Invoca's contact centre solutions continues to accelerate. Industry leaders such as DIRECTV, Renewal by Andersen, CHRISTUS Health, and Mutual of Omaha rely on Invoca to boost contact centre productivity, deliver seamless customer experiences, and optimise conversion rates and revenue performance.

"Contact centres have moved beyond their traditional role as cost centres to play a critical role in driving revenue. To be successful, they require new data and technology focused on the end-to-end sales process," said Peter Isaacson, CMO at Invoca. "Invoca provides contact centres with a suite of AI-based solutions purpose-built for revenue generation, so managers and agents have the data they need to measure performance, orchestrate amazing customer journeys, and optimise conversion rates."

AI-Powered Quality Management Raises the Bar on Call Evaluations and Agent Coaching

Invoca's AI-powered quality management delivers a comprehensive solution for faster, more accurate call evaluations and agent coaching. Built for contact centre managers, new innovations include:

New Trend & Correlation Analysis Dashboards: Upgraded dashboards make it easier to visualise trends, track progress, and uncover correlations between agent behaviour and call outcomes. Contact centre managers can now measure coaching impact, monitor KPI improvements over time, and ensure teams stay on target.





Upgraded dashboards make it easier to visualise trends, track progress, and uncover correlations between agent behaviour and call outcomes. Contact centre managers can now measure coaching impact, monitor KPI improvements over time, and ensure teams stay on target. New Evaluation Forms: Invoca's Call Review Console now includes customisable evaluation forms, enabling managers to grade specific aspects of agent performance and leave targeted coaching comments to improve performance. Combined with AI-powered scoring, these forms allow for end-to-end performance reviews directly in Invoca-eliminating the need for spreadsheets and disconnected tools.





Invoca's Call Review Console now includes customisable evaluation forms, enabling managers to grade specific aspects of agent performance and leave targeted coaching comments to improve performance. Combined with AI-powered scoring, these forms allow for end-to-end performance reviews directly in Invoca-eliminating the need for spreadsheets and disconnected tools. Enhanced AI-Powered Sentiment Analytics: Consumer and agent sentiment will soon be available, with key moments flagged and visualised directly in call transcripts. Each call includes an overall sentiment score that managers can use in dashboards, reports, and threshold alerts to quickly detect and address CX issues that impact conversion and retention.

Enhanced CCaaS Integrations Boost CX and Agent Performance at Scale

Invoca's CCaaS integrations connect contact centres with digital marketing to unify teams, improve CX, and optimise conversion rates and revenue growth across the entire customer journey. New enhancements include:

Invoca PreSense on the Genesys AppFoundry: Invoca's PreSense solution is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry®, enabling contact centres to take action on real-time intent data from a caller's digital ad clicks, website behaviour, and shopping carts. PreSense routes callers to the right agent and equips them with insights to improve call handling efficiency and outcomes.





Invoca's PreSense solution is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry®, enabling contact centres to take action on real-time intent data from a caller's digital ad clicks, website behaviour, and shopping carts. PreSense routes callers to the right agent and equips them with insights to improve call handling efficiency and outcomes. Enhanced Integrations with Five9: Along with passing PreSense data to Five9, Invoca now ingests Five9 call recordings for inbound and outbound calls, including them with other calls in the Call Review Console and transcribing, summarising, and analysing them with AI to measure outcomes and agent performance. Invoca also ingests data from Five9, including call disposition, connecting it to the marketing source that drove the call and passing that data to digital advertising platforms from Google, Meta, Adobe, and more to measure performance, power better optimisations, and grow revenue.

How Industry Leaders Are Winning With Invoca

Customer demand for Invoca's contact centre solutions is accelerating, as industry leaders rely on the platform to boost contact centre productivity, deliver seamless customer experiences, and optimise conversion rates and revenue:

Healthcare: "Our agents embraced Invoca from the beginning. They love the detailed feedback that we can give them now, and how we can pull up specific transcripts and recordings to assist with coaching. It's really helped them learn faster and become better agents. We've had good retention in our call centre over the past few years, and Invoca has helped us maintain that and keep our agents engaged." - Sherita Vance, broker support specialist at CHRISTUS Health Plan

Insurance: "We're now able to provide feedback to call centre managers on agent performance in the blink of an eye. No more waiting for weekly reports! We now have a complete picture of how well our agents are handling and converting leads. With these insights, we can give our star agents praise and incentives, whilst lower-performing agents receive additional coaching opportunities." - Tim Mogler, Senior Account Manager at Mutual of Omaha

Retail: "Invoca has been a huge time-saver for our QA process. What used to take me two days, I can now accomplish in just a few hours." - Ryan Setzler, Sales Project Specialist at 1000Bulbs.com

Home Services: "Thanks to Invoca, our customer care team achieved its highest-ever quality assurance score. We can now do immediate, on-the-spot coaching and give them hands-on feedback about how they can improve their performance." - Anna Olson, Quality Assurance Manager, Casella Waste Systems

To learn more about Invoca's contact centre solutions, visit:

Discover why Invoca is the leader in contact centre AI innovation: https://www.invoca.com/uk/blog/why-invoca-leads-the-charge-in-contact-center-ai-innovation

Drive more revenue with Invoca's revenue execution platform: https://www.invoca.com/uk/solutions/contact-centres

Improve agent performance with real-time coaching and collaboration tools: https://www.invoca.com/uk/product/agent-coaching-and-collaboration

Automatically score 100% of calls with AI-powered Quality Management: https://www.invoca.com/uk/product/quality-management

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimise the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.invoca.com/uk/.

Media Contact:

Allison Champion

PR & Digital Content Programme Manager

press@invoca.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815871/5318200/Invoca_Master_Logo_v1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invocas-momentum-with-contact-centres-soars-with-rising-adoption-new-ccaas-integrations-and-enhanced-ai-powered-quality-management-302455393.html