CoinDesk Inc: Consensus to return to Hong Kong and make its debut in Miami in 2026

Consensus 2026 marks a significant milestone with its return to Hong Kong and debut in Miami, expanding the reach of the world's longest-running and most influential crypto conference.

Following a sold-out debut in 2025, Consensus Hong Kong returns from February 10-12, 2026, convening global leaders to accelerate cross-border innovation and drive East-West collaboration while boosting the Hong Kong economy.

Consensus Miami debuts May 5-7, 2026, at the iconic Miami Beach Convention Center bringing three days of high impact programming, top tier dealmaking and cultural convergence to North America's crypto capital.

Both events will feature Consensus's signature top-flight programming curated by CoinDesk, as well as a dynamic show floor of industry leading sponsors alongside specialized experiential activations. Also returning is the world-renowned Consensus Hackathon and CoinDesk PitchFest competition, connecting attendees, developers and startups with the most influential voices in crypto, blockchain, Web3 and AI.

HONG KONG and MIAMI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk , the most trusted media, events, indices, and data platform for the global crypto economy, today announced the next chapters for Consensus , the world's longest-running and most influential crypto and blockchain gathering. Following its triumphant debut in 2025, Consensus will return to Hong Kong from February 10-12, 2026, and for the first time, Miami from May 5-7, 2026. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the conference as it continues to grow its global footprint.

Hong Kong: A proven hub for innovation

Building on the success of its sold-out inaugural event, which attracted nearly 10,000 attendees from over 100 countries and contributed an estimated HK$275 million to the local economy, Consensus Hong Kong 2026 is set to accelerate the dialogue between East and West and capture the next wave of innovation, adoption, and deal-making in crypto, AI, and blockchain.

The 2025 debut witnessed industry-altering announcements from regulators and financial institutions, featured 300+ high-caliber speakers from the Hong Kong government, global regulatory bodies, and industry leaders including Binance, Circle, Coinbase, and Google. The 2026 event will occupy the largest floor of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, delivering an expanded experience with signature programming, startup and developer competitions, and networking opportunities. Consensus also included marquee special events across iconic Hong Kong venues, and fostered 350+ side events during its debut year.

Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus, expressed his enthusiasm, "The overwhelming success of Consensus Hong Kong 2025 was a testament to Hong Kong's status as a leading global FinTech hub and its unique role as a gateway to Asia. This vibrant city, with its dynamic ecosystem and entrepreneurial spirit, has proven the demand for a world-class conference. We are excited to return with an even larger platform to host the most influential voices in blockchain, Web3, and AI, and to create unparalleled networking opportunities."

Miami: A new frontier for Consensus

As Consensus expands its global reach, 2026 will not only mark a return to Hong Kong but also introduce Miami, Florida, as a new host city from May 5-7 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Located in one of the world's leading tech and crypto hubs, and a direct gateway to Latin America, positioning the event at the strategic crossroads of global capital, talent, and innovation. The Miami event is poised to facilitate consequential conversations and business opportunities while serving as a pivotal meeting point for innovators and leaders from around the world.

Brad Spies, Managing Director of Consensus, said, "Consensus has a long history of bringing together diverse groups from across crypto, finance, tech, policy, AI and culture to connect, do business, and showcase the future. Miami allows us to supercharge Consensus, and advance Web3 in one of the most fun and attractive cities on the planet."

Both events will feature Consensus's signature top-flight programming curated by CoinDesk, massive B2B and networking engines, and best in class events and production. There will be a special focus on continuing the success of its Hackathon and PitchFest, which draw the most promising tech talent and early-stage Web3 start-ups from around the world. Attendees can look forward to a series of dynamic discussions, iconic moments, and unforgettable experiences in two of the world's most vibrant cities.

Tickets for Consensus Hong Kong 2026 and Consensus Miami 2026 are now available. Secure your spot today to be part of the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival.

