Qollateral Expands Program To Loan Against Luxury Watches Up to $10 Million

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Qollateral, a leading nationwide provider of luxury watch loans and collateral lending, has announced the expansion of its asset-backed loan program to offer up to $10 million in funding against high-value watches. This new, competitive loan limit will help customers in NYC and nationwide secure significant funding against their watch collection as soon as the same day.

The value of many luxury assets, like watches, is rising, and with that comes an increased demand for larger, higher-balance collateral loans. High-net-worth individuals understand the benefits of building a diverse luxury asset portfolio and, more importantly, retaining ownership of those items and any potential future appreciation they might accumulate. A collateral loan allows borrowers to leverage their valuable watches for same-day funding without selling them outright.

At Qollateral , all loans are fully insured, with secured shipping nationwide . They have expanded their access to reach clients outside of NYC via safe and convenient virtual services with operations anchored in the five boroughs and Long Island.

How Qollateral's Luxury Watch Loan Program Works - Now Offering $10M Nationwide

Borrowers can now pledge their assets as collateral for an asset-backed loan, up to $10 million. This new loan limit is available to customers across the United States, with same-day approvals and funding for qualified assets. The NYC headquarters serve as the operational hub for all loans issued by Qollateral. However, services extend across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, and New Jersey. NYC residents can visit the Qollateral offices inside the International Gem Tower to complete the watch loan process.

Customers not local to New York City can securely send their luxury watches to Qollateral's headquarters for a loan appraisal via free, fully insured overnight shipping. A skilled appraiser will be in touch to discuss the valuation and make an official loan offer. Funding is immediate, and all assets are stored in a monitored vault during the loan terms. Customers can collect their watches once the loan is fully repaid.

Why Choose an Asset-Backed Loan Against Your Luxury Watch?

The most obvious benefit here is the extended loan limit. However, there are many advantages to securing a loan against luxury watches instead of selling. It's fast and provides discreet access to large sums of capital without the hassle of vetting a serious buyer or taking out a traditional bank loan. Furthermore, collateral loans for luxury watches at Qollateral are 100% safe and confidential, with professional services tailored specifically for high-net-worth individuals and higher loan-to-value ratios between 70 - 80%.

About Qollateral

Qollateral is a trusted source for affluent individuals to leverage luxury watches into instant liquidity, including brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Vacheron Constantin, and more. Backed by an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, Qollateral is a trusted and reputable alternative to traditional lending. Moreover, borrowers can access significant capital quickly and discreetly with the new $10 million loan limit. The process includes same-day funding, fully insured loans, flexible terms, and secure, professional storage.

Interested readers can find out more by visiting Qollateral's website or contacting Qollateral to book an appraisal.

