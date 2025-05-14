MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 13 May 2025 was 355.71p (ex-income) 357.68p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

14 May 2025