Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 15:54 Uhr
Core Access Surgical Technologies, Inc.: CAST SURGICAL CLINICAL TRIAL MANUSCRIPT ACCEPTED FOR PUBLICATION BY THE JOURNAL OF THE SOCIETY OF LAPAROSCOPIC AND ROBOTIC SURGEONS

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Access Surgical Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is pleased to announce the latest Clinical Trial Manuscript has been accepted for publication in the Journal of the Society of Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgeons (JSLS)-the premier open-access journal for minimally invasive surgery and robotic innovation. LevaLap 1.0 continues to gain traction in operating rooms around the world. This study further confirmed its clinical effectiveness and demonstrated its added value, paving the way for increased interest, evaluation, and adoption by next-generation surgeons, advanced physicians, key opinion leaders, and Robotic Surgery specialists. The Clinical Trial Manuscript, and the accompanying results, are now accessible in PubMed.


POST-MARKET CLINICAL FOLLOW-UP STUDY OF THE LEVALAP 1.0 DURING LAPAROSCOPIC ACCESS

"The results of this study clearly indicate that even for experienced surgeons the LevaLap 1.0 device provides important benefits in terms of improved ease, control, speed, and safety for accessing the abdomen with the Veress needle during minimally invasive surgery", stated corresponding author Ricardo Azziz, MD, MPH. "The value of this device will be even greater considering the large number of surgeons around the globe performing these types of surgery, regardless of surgeon's level of experience."

We extend our sincere appreciation to the Journal of the Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons (JSLS) for providing a respected platform for the dissemination of our research. JSLS plays a vital role in advancing the field of minimally invasive surgery by fostering the exchange of scientific knowledge and clinical innovation. We are honored to be part of a global effort dedicated to improving surgical outcomes through rigorous research and collaboration.

"We proudly celebrate this major advancement in the global standardization of the Veress Needle access technique in laparoscopic surgery using CAST's LevaLap 1.0 device. This study is a multicenter, multi-country study involving surgeons of different backgrounds and access techniques. Thus, the results confirm the versatility of LevaLap's usage, as well as its safety, efficacy, and ease of adoption. The clinical impacts of this milestone highlight the success of the LevaLap 1.0 access approach to enhance surgical outcomes and standardize laparoscopic access" - Thomas A. Gordy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About CAST Surgical

CAST is a US-based, global medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes laparoscopic surgery access tools to allow precision, mitigate risk, and standardize efficient timely access. Our mission is to bring to the medical community superior and innovative solutions that provide unique value, both clinically and economically. More information is available at www.castsurgical.com

About JSLS

The Journal of the Society of Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeons (JSLS) is a leading, peer-reviewed publication dedicated to minimally invasive surgery. It consistently ranks in the top 1% of over 16,000 scientific journals on PubMed Central for full-text downloads, indicating high readership and engagement.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Thomas A. Gordy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, tgordy@castsurgical.com

For media inquiries please contact:
CAST Surgical, +1-770-328-6642

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478953/CAST_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cast-surgical-clinical-trial-manuscript-accepted-for-publication-by-the-journal-of-the-society-of-laparoscopic-and-robotic-surgeons-302455407.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
