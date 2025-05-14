SumHealth and Gigasheet Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Healthcare Price Transparency

Collaboration unites SumHealth's healthcare industry expertise and BenchMarks analytics tool with Gigasheet's powerful data processing platform to deliver unprecedented access to hospital and payer real-world healthcare prices.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / SumHealth and Gigasheet today announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing access, analysis, and interactability of healthcare price transparency data. Pricing transparency data demystifies what the cost of any offered healthcare service, drug, and clinical course can be. This collaboration leverages both companies' unique capabilities to help healthcare organizations, researchers, and individuals make sense of the complex pricing landscape and understand, for the first time, how much their healthcare can cost.

SumHealth and Gigasheet Announce Strategic Partnership

The partnership comes at a critical time as the healthcare industry must navigate federal price transparency mandates that require healthcare organizations and payers to disclose how much they charge each other - producing immense data without providing any relevant context. Together, SumHealth with its policy and clinical expertise, and Gigasheet leveraging its immense data processing capabilities will collaborate to provide powerful tools to transform this raw data into actionable intelligence for any stakeholder in healthcare.

"The healthcare pricing ecosystem remains incredibly complex despite recent transparency mandates," said Krunal Patel, Chief Product Officer of SumHealth. "By partnering with Gigasheet, we're combining our healthcare pricing expertise with their exceptional data processing capabilities to create solutions that will finally make price transparency data truly transparent and useful for all stakeholders in the healthcare system."

The partnership will focus on several key areas:

Processing and analyzing massive hospital price transparency datasets

Creating accessible interfaces for immense payer pricing transparency data

Combining both hospital and payer transparency data to create a dynamic, and accurate cost model for any healthcare service, tools, drug, or material used across the United States

Developing tools that produce actionable insights by comparing pricing across providers and insurers

Enabling healthcare organizations to benchmark their pricing against competitors for revenue cycle optimization

Empowering consumers to make more informed healthcare decisions by allowing them to be informed about the cost of their care at the point of care

Jason Hines, CEO of Gigasheet, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "At Gigasheet, we're not just transforming price transparency data . We're removing the barriers between raw payer files and real market insight. With SumHealth, we're delivering the clarity healthcare leaders need to gain a competitive advantage." The initial suite of joint offerings is expected to launch in Q3 2025, with additional capabilities being added throughout the year. Interested organizations are invited to register for our webinar: Bridging Payer and Hospital Price Transparency Data on June 19th, 2025 or inquire about early access programs and pilot deployments through Gigasheet or SumHealth.

About SumHealth

SumHealth is a healthcare analytics company specializing in price transparency solutions. The company's technology helps healthcare providers, payers, and patients navigate the complex world of healthcare pricing through intuitive tools and powerful analytics.

About Gigasheet

Gigasheet is a data processing platform that allows users to work with massive datasets without coding. The company's technology enables organizations to upload, analyze, and visualize billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet-like interface, democratizing access to big data insights.

