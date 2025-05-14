Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy: Fostering the Future Civic Leaders of Our Country

Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy Announces 2025 John Jay Fetzer Memorial Scholarship Recipient

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Each year, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy selects an exceptional high school student to receive the John Jay Fetzer Memorial Scholarship. In addition to achieving academic excellence, the recipient must be committed to positively impacting their community and deepening their understanding of civics and the American system of government.

2025 John Jay Fetzer Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Brenden Cunningham of Ralston, Nebraska

The Institute is pleased to announce that Brenden Cunningham of Ralston, Nebraska, has been selected as the 2025 recipient of this prestigious $5,000 scholarship. Brenden is a devoted member of his community who has demonstrated a strong commitment to civic responsibility, service, and leadership throughout high school.

"During my four years in high school, I've had the opportunity to engage in over 100 hours of community service in a variety of ways," Brenden wrote in his scholarship application. "One of the experiences I am most proud of is my involvement in my school's food distribution program. Every month, donations from the Food Bank for the Heartland are organized and loaded into the vehicles of families in need. It is especially fulfilling to hand-deliver a box of food I assembled the week before in the warehouse to a neighbor. It is rewarding seeing them face-to-face and knowing I have played a small part of reducing some of the stress that their family faces."

Brenden's service includes over 60 hours with the Boy Scouts of America, where he has led flag retirement ceremonies, taught younger scouts, participated in park cleanups, and more. He has also contributed to Habitat for Humanity, Food Bank for the Heartland, Saint Gerald's Church, and Rake Ralston, among others.

As a participant in the virtual O'Connor Institute Ambassador Civics & Debate Club, Brenden has actively supported the Institute's mission to advance civic education, civil discourse, and civic engagement - values deeply held by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The O'Connor Institute Ambassador Civics & Debate Club is a free, nonpartisan, virtual program connecting students across the United States. Open to high school students in grades 9-12, the online extracurricular Club provides monthly opportunities to participate in civil discourse, learn about current civic topics, and engage with a wide range of expert guest speakers. More than 1,000 students nationwide collaborate through the Civics and Debate Club - empowering the next generation of civic leaders.

High school students are invited to learn more about the O'Connor Institute Ambassadors Civics & Debate Club at OConnorInstitute.org/Ambassadors.

Applications for the 2025-2026 cohort are now open in preparation for the fall.

Additionally, the Institute extends its warmest congratulations to Brenden and all Ambassadors graduating this year. As Justice O'Connor reminded us, "Be aware that even before you have reached your ultimate professional destination, if you always strive for excellence, you can and should have a substantial impact on the world in which you live."

About the O'Connor Institute

The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute for American Democracy is a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting civic engagement and education, founded by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court. The Institute focuses on fostering a deeper understanding of democracy, the rule of law, and the importance of active citizenship. Through various educational programs, online workshops, and initiatives, it aims to engage individuals in discussions about civic responsibilities and the government. The Institute also emphasizes the significance of non-partisan dialogue in strengthening democratic values and practices. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.org.

