Combined technology and expertise will support clients with a deeper, data-driven understanding of their customers-delivering personalized insights that drive innovation and growth

Press Ganey Forsta, a leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, today announced it is acquiring InMoment, a customer experience technology company with deep expertise in AI, natural language processing, and cross-industry solutions. United by a shared purpose-helping organizations create better experiences and stronger outcomes-the two companies will combine their capabilities to deliver the most advanced experience technology, connecting employee, customer, and operational data to turn insights into action.

"In today's competitive landscape, understanding customer sentiment and experience is one of the most powerful levers organizations have to build loyalty, earn trust, and drive growth," said Patrick T. Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Press Ganey Forsta. "The ability to gain deep insights from the voice of the consumer directly shapes a company's brand, reputation, and bottom line. Press Ganey Forsta is committed to leading with innovation and partnering with clients to elevate the human experience across their organizations. We're excited to welcome the InMoment team and deliver unmatched capabilities to our combined client base."

"In joining Press Ganey Forsta, we become part of an organization that has a demonstrated track record of innovation and elevating both the consumer and employee voice," said John Lewis, Chairman and CEO of InMoment. "Together, we have the resources to deliver even greater value to our clients-through faster insights, more advanced research tools, and expanded expertise."

The combination of InMoment's conversational intelligence, reputation management, and customer experience expertise with Press Ganey Forsta's solutions creates transformative omni-channel listening capabilities spanning call centers, social reviews, surveys, and other interactions. The acquisition also broadens Press Ganey Forsta's expertise across industries such as retail, hospitality, automotive, and financial services, while deepening its leadership in healthcare through richer patient insights.

"InMoment and Press Ganey Forsta are both recognized by Gartner as Leaders in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms, each bringing highly complementary strengths. Together, from day one, we'll offer clients even more powerful experience and research tools to drive measurable outcomes," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Press Ganey Forsta's cross-industries division. "Beyond our leading technology, both companies share a strong commitment to deep client partnerships, industry expertise, and hands-on support-qualities our clients greatly value. These strengths remain central to everything we do."

Key Facts:

Press Ganey Forsta is acquiring InMoment to accelerate innovation and strengthen its leadership in customer experience (CX) technology and expertise across industries.

Press Ganey Forsta is a trusted partner to leading global market research firms, top U.S. retailers, and the largest banks and insurance companies. It is a leading provider of experience measurement, analytics, and insights in healthcare-helping organizations improve safety, quality, and the overall experience of care.

InMoment brings deep domain expertise in industries such as retail, hospitality, financial services, automotive, and consumer services-complementing Press Ganey Forsta's strengths and expanding its cross-industry reach.

Both companies were recently named Leaders in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Platforms, recognized for their innovation, scalability, and ability to deliver measurable outcomes.

Together, they offer the most advanced capabilities in AI, natural language processing, and omni-channel listening-transforming feedback from call centers, social reviews, surveys, and support channels into real-time, actionable insights.

The combined company will serve clients globally with a team of more than 3,000 employees. Clients will benefit from accelerated innovation, an expanded suite of tools and analytics, and continued hands-on support from teams they know and trust.

About Press Ganey Forsta

Press Ganey Forsta is a leading global provider of experience technology, data analytics, and insights that help companies better understand and serve their customers, employees, and stakeholders. Press Ganey Forsta powers the Human Experience (HX) Platform a comprehensive experience and research technology platform that brings together CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Patient Experience (PX) and Market Research. It serves more than 43,000 clients globally across healthcare, financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology.

About InMoment

InMoment is a customer experience technology company with deep expertise in AI, natural language processing, and cross-industry solutions. It helps clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere from surveys and social reviews to conversational chat logs and transcripts. Over 3,000 brands trust InMoment's software and services to activate structured and unstructured data, breaking down team silos to take the most impactful actions.

