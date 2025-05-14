MotionPoint Announces Launch of New Parent Brand MarketFully to Pioneer the First InContent Marketing Platform

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MotionPoint, the global leader in website translation technology, today announced the launch of MarketFully, a new parent brand built to transform how companies approach multilingual and multicultural marketing. MarketFully unites the strengths of MotionPoint and its recent acquisitions, Key Content and GetGloby, into a single, integrated platform. All three brands will adopt the "by MarketFully" endorsement while maintaining their distinct brand identities and core operations. They will also gain access to each other's technologies, innovations, and services to expand their collective capabilities.

At the core of the MarketFully brand platform is InContent Marketing, a new category supporting InLanguage, InCulture and InMarket digital content marketing. Through InContent Marketing, brands can inform, create, translate, manage, and optimize content more effectively and efficiently, helping them build authentic connections with audiences across any language, market, or culture.

What Is InContent Marketing?

InContent Marketing is InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket digital content marketing, representing the best practices of multilingual and multicultural communications. Built to move far beyond traditional translation, InContent Marketing empowers brands to establish and execute a multilingual and multicultural marketing strategy informed by business objectives, audience insights, cultural context, market specifics, and language needs.

The process begins with multilingual and multicultural content intelligence, analyzing market opportunities, audience behavior, and strategic goals to determine what content should be originated, adapted, or translated. Based on this intelligence, brands create net-new digital content, adapt translations where appropriate, and intentionally distribute content across the right digital channels. Real-world performance is continuously measured, with insights fed directly back into refining future strategies, creating a dynamic, data-driven cycle of continuous improvement and deeper audience connection.

By combining intelligence, content creation or translation, content distribution, and performance measurement into a unified multilingual strategy, InContent Marketing ensures that brands deliver digital experiences that drive meaningful engagement and fuel scalable growth across any market, in any language.

"MarketFully becomes the catalyst to deliver the first purpose-built multilingual and multicultural content marketing platform in the world, the InContent Marketing platform," said Evan Kramer, CEO of MotionPoint and MarketFully. "By bringing together our translation technology, AI-driven transcreation solutions, and multilingual content expertise, we can support brands at every stage of their global and domestic expansion."

Purpose-Built for Global and Domestic Multilingual Growth

MarketFully is designed to help brands grow across both global and domestic multilingual and multicultural markets. Whether reaching U.S. Hispanic audiences, French speakers in Canada, or diverse communities across Europe, LATAM, and Asia, MarketFully empowers companies to connect authentically with audiences wherever they are and in whatever language or culture they prefer.

Why Was MarketFully Created to Bring InContent Marketing to Life?

MarketFully was built to solve a gap that translation and localization alone cannot close, helping brands move beyond one-off translation projects and into complete strategies that drive business results. Instead of treating translation as a standalone task, MarketFully helps companies build comprehensive multilingual content strategies, turning localized websites, for example, into high-performing digital experiences powered by culturally relevant, intentional marketing that delivers measurable outcomes.

"MotionPoint has long made it easy for companies to translate and localize digital experiences," said Pablo Navascués, Managing Director of Key Content. "But translation alone is not enough. To drive real ROI, companies must use content to increase traffic and conversions, as well as to support their brand and reputation. Most organizations struggle to attribute revenue to translated sites because they do not apply the same marketing intensity and strategic focus. With InContent Marketing, we'll help brands close that gap and maximize the full potential of their multilingual digital investments."

By uniting MotionPoint, GetGloby, and Key Content under one platform, MarketFully enables brands to activate the full potential of InContent Marketing, creating, translating, and optimizing content that is truly InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket.

Each brand plays a distinct and essential role:

MotionPoint provides the translation technology, Adaptive Translation, and website localization expertise that make it effortless to produce and publish multilingual digital content at scale.





provides the translation technology, Adaptive Translation, and website localization expertise that make it effortless to produce and publish multilingual digital content at scale. Key Content specializes in multilingual content origination, SEO, and digital storytelling, helping brands create net-new content designed specifically for each audience. With the technology and support of MotionPoint and GetGloby, Key Content's production speed, impact, and scalability are exponentially amplified.





specializes in multilingual content origination, SEO, and digital storytelling, helping brands create net-new content designed specifically for each audience. With the technology and support of MotionPoint and GetGloby, Key Content's production speed, impact, and scalability are exponentially amplified. GetGloby's purpose-built content marketing technology strengthens both MotionPoint's Adaptive Translation and Key Content's services by enabling more efficient, culturally precise, and performance-driven localized digital marketing efforts.

Together, these integrated capabilities provide brands with the intelligence, creation, translation, distribution, and performance optimization needed to win in multilingual and multicultural markets.

"As MarketFully's private equity partner, we're proud to support the vision behind bringing MotionPoint, GetGloby, and Key Content together," said Richard Erickson, Partner at Lightview Capital. "MarketFully creates a true end-to-end solution for brands looking to lead in an increasingly multilingual and multicultural world."

By combining these strengths, MarketFully empowers brands to move beyond translation and truly activate multilingual growth.

The Future of InContent Marketing

MarketFully will continue to seek additional investment to expand its platform's technology and services. Extension services launching in 2025 will include global social media management, AI-driven search optimization, and the introduction of custom brand LLMs powered by agentic AI.

"We're already developing the next generation of technology to fuel the future of InContent Marketing," said Diego Antista, Co-Founder of GetGloby. "From AI-powered brand LLMs to intelligent content creation technology, we're focused on helping brands connect more authentically and scale more efficiently across every language, culture, and market."

MarketFully also plans to make additional acquisitions in 2025 to further round out its vision of redefining how brands create, distribute, and optimize multilingual and multicultural digital content marketing.

About MarketFully

MarketFully is the first purpose-built multilingual marketing platform designed to deliver InContent Marketing - digital marketing that is InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket. As the parent brand of MotionPoint, GetGloby, and Key Content, MarketFully unites translation technology, AI-driven transcreation, and multilingual content marketing services into a single, integrated platform. By combining innovative technology with human expertise, MarketFully empowers brands to create, optimize, and scale digital experiences that drive authentic connections across global and domestic markets. For more information, visit www.marketfully.com.

About MotionPoint

MotionPoint is the global leader in website translation technology, empowering businesses to create, maintain, and optimize multilingual websites across any platform. By leveraging innovative technology and deep expertise, MotionPoint ensures that brands can connect with their audiences in ways that resonate culturally and linguistically. For more information, visit www.motionpoint.com.

About Key Content

Key Content is a leading multilingual content marketing agency specializing in creating impactful digital content for global audiences. With expertise in SEO, editorial content, and digital storytelling, Key Content helps brands connect authentically with audiences in over 80 markets. To learn more, visit www.keycontent.com.

About GetGloby

GetGloby is content marketing technology purpose-built for multilingual marketing to help inform, create, manage, and optimize InLanguage, InCulture, and InMarket content at scale. Designed by former Google executives, GetGloby's Jaga AI technology ensures marketing creatives can be localized while preserving brand intent and cultural resonance - unlocking growth with unprecedented speed and accuracy. For more information, visit www.getgloby.ai.

About Lightview Capital

Lightview Capital is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned companies in the business services and tech-enabled services industries. Lightview partners with its portfolio companies by providing deep industry knowledge, insightful experience, and active resources to unlock growth and drive value. Lightview Capital's investment style combines deep operational expertise with an entrepreneurial spirit that delivers measurable results. For more information, visit www.lightviewcapital.com.

