Joget Partners with Cradle to Empower Startups for Innovation and Ecosystem Growth Across Malaysia and Beyond

Strategic partnership combines Joget's AI-powered application and integration fabric platform with Cradle's startup ecosystem and capacity-building programs to accelerate innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and drive scalable growth.

COLUMBIA, Md., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget Inc. , a global leader in open-source, AI-powered application development, has announced a strategic partnership with Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd , Malaysia's early-stage startup agency under the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) .

The partnership was unveiled during MYStartup NXT in Cyberjaya, in the presence of YB Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation. It unites Joget's Education, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship (EIE) Program with Cradle's MYStartup Single Window Platform, with the shared goal of empowering entrepreneurs and driving inclusive, technology-led growth across the startup ecosystem.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with Cradle's mission to enable and grow Malaysia's startup ecosystem," said Norman Matthieu Vanhaecke, Group CEO of Cradle Fund. "The Joget EIE Startup Program provides startups with a powerful AI-powered application development platform, enabling them to automate smarter, scale faster, and build globally competitive solutions. Strategic partnerships like this unlock real value for early-stage innovators. We're excited to welcome Joget into our Startup Perks programme and look forward to seeing what startups will build with this opportunity."

Empowering Startups with Scalable Innovation Tools

Under the Joget EIE Startup Program, eligible startups will gain access to a suite of benefits, including advanced development tools, learning resources, and community support-empowering early-stage startups and tech-enabled business services organizations for rapid innovation, all the way from idea validation to minimum viable product (MVP) development and commercialization.

A key objective of the program is to empower entrepreneurs build their products rapidly, and provide speed to market while keeping their development costs low. This further helps them with early customer engagement to iterate through their product for refinement, helping founders focus on product-market fit and revenue generation rather than infrastructure limitations, time and resource constraints, or technical complexity.

Since its launch less than a year ago, the EIE Program has built a vibrant innovation network of more than 500 talent communities, including universities, students, and startups across Malaysia, Singapore, India, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and more.

"Our partnership with Cradle opens up exciting new possibilities for startups in Malaysia and beyond," said Raveesh Dewan, President and CEO of Joget. "At Joget, we're reimagining how enterprises innovate. With Cradle's support, we're making it faster, easier, and more accessible for startups to scale and transform industries. This isn't just about building applications-it's about empowering founders to shape the future."

A Shared Vision for Ecosystem Growth

By combining Cradle's deep expertise in startup development with Joget's AI-powered platform, the partnership creates a powerful springboard for entrepreneurs to accelerate innovation, expand market access, and build sustainable businesses.

Together, Cradle and Joget are reinforcing a shared vision: a thriving, innovation-driven startup ecosystem-made more accessible and impactful for the next generation of founders in Malaysia and the region.

For more information about the Joget EIE Startup Program, please send an email to eie@joget.com .

Media Contact: pr@joget.com

About Joget

Joget offers an AI-powered, open-source application development platform that enables organizations to rapidly build and customize applications at any scale. Designed for business users, citizen developers, and professional developers, Joget empowers teams to create applications from simple departmental tools to enterprise-grade solutions serving millions of users.

As an application and integration fabric platform, Joget seamlessly bridges existing and modern systems, enabling organizations to upgrade their digital infrastructure without disruption. Its open-source foundation ensures flexibility, while an extensive plugin ecosystem allows limitless customization.

With Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities, Joget Intelligence simplifies AI-powered app development and automation, helping businesses streamline processes through natural language and images.

For digital solutions companies seeking a branded, tailored experience, the Joget OEM White Label solution provides full rebranding capabilities, aligning the platform with their corporate identity.

Trusted by startups, Fortune 500 companies, and governments worldwide, Joget is the go-to platform for digital transformation across industries.

Visit www.joget.com. Follow us on LinkedIn @Joget Inc , X @JogetWorkflow, or Facebook @jogetworkflow. Subscribe to our YouTube @jogetinc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991372/5318090/Joget_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joget-partners-with-cradle-to-empower-startups-for-innovation-and-ecosystem-growth-across-malaysia-and-beyond-302455248.html