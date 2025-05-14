Desert Oasis Healthcare Leads the Way in Dementia Detection with Cutting-Edge Digital Screening Tool

Neurotrack's screening platform helped to increase the rate of dementia detection by 29% in four months

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / In a bold move to improve early detection and care for seniors at risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) has partnered with Neurotrack , a digital health company that is transforming cognitive screening across the nation. Through this collaboration, DOHC is now using Neurotrack's FDA-registered, clinically trusted cognitive assessment tool during routine wellness visits to better identify and support patients aged 65 and older.

With seniors making up a third of the Coachella Valley's population - nearly twice the state average - the need for proactive cognitive care is more urgent than ever. National studies show that up to 61% of people with dementia remain undiagnosed, while most cases of mild cognitive impairment go undetected. DOHC is addressing this critical gap by bringing advanced, accessible cognitive screening directly into its wellness centers.

"As a medical group deeply rooted in a community where one in three residents is a senior, we see firsthand the impact of cognitive decline on families. By integrating Neurotrack's screening into routine visits, we're catching issues earlier, easing the burden on specialists, and giving our patients the clarity and support they need at a critical time. This is preventive care in action - and it's exactly the kind of forward-thinking solution our community deserves," said Brian Hodgkins, PharmD and Executive VP of Clinical Operations at Desert Oasis Healthcare.

The Neurotrack platform replaces traditional pen-and-paper exams with a fast, user-friendly digital tool that saves time for providers and empowers earlier diagnosis. Since launching in DOHC's wellness centers in August 2024, the integration has:

Saved DOHC an average of 10 minutes per patient through a streamlined workflow

Increased early detection rates, identifying cognitive concerns in an estimated 3.5% more patients (an overall increase of 29%)

Improved patient care by linking at-risk seniors to essential care and resources that improve outcomes

"We are excited to see more provider groups discover the advantages of implementing routine screening with Neurotrack," said Elli Kaplan, co-founder and CEO at Neurotrack. "Our partnership with DOHC illustrates how our solutions support efforts to close gaps in detection and diagnosis. It's an important way to ensure that vulnerable patients aren't being overlooked."

Early detection doesn't just improve clinical outcomes, it opens the door to life-changing options. According to the Alzheimer's Association, early diagnosis allows patients to adopt lifestyle changes to slow disease progression, access new disease-modifying treatments, participate in clinical trials, reduce healthcare costs, and plan for future care while still able to make key decisions.

DOHC is a collaborating and participating partner with SCAN Health Plan on its Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Early Detection Fellowship Program intended to design, build, implement and share best-in-class dementia care strategies and resources for communities across the globe.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare:

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com .

About Neurotrack:

Neurotrack is a digital health company on a mission to transform the diagnosis and management of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops turnkey tools for providers that can be easily delivered at scale to facilitate early detection of cognitive impairment and ongoing monitoring of cognitive function. Neurotrack's patient-guided, clinically-validated assessments work in the clinic or at home to fit any workflow. Neurotrack has published 25 peer-reviewed papers, holds 11 patents on its proprietary technology, and is registered as an FDA Class II medical device. Its solutions have been recognized by leading organizations including the Cleveland Clinic and the National Institute on Aging. For more information visit neurotrack.com .

