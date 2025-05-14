Anzeige
14.05.2025 16:14 Uhr
UZIO Launches UZIO.ai: AI-Powered Payroll & HR Agents, Empowering SMBs to Focus on What Matters Most



First-of-Its-Kind AI Platform Automates Repetitive Payroll and HR Tasks, Freeing HR Teams to Drive Culture, Talent and Growth

GREAT FALLS, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / UZIO, an AI-first company dedicated to turning the promise of AI into a reality, today announced the launch of UZIO.ai, its groundbreaking AI-powered payroll and HR agents.

UZIO.ai Logo

UZIO.ai Logo

Built for busy finance teams and HR leaders, UZIO.ai automates the manual, repetitive work of running payroll and managing HR - freeing businesses to focus on growth, culture, and talent.

"Despite using various technology solutions, finance and HR teams are still drowning in manual, repetitive grunt work that saps their energy," said Sanjay Singh, founder and CEO of UZIO. "UZIO.ai lightens the load by actually doing the work behind payroll and HR - not just organizing it. We're using AI agents to execute tasks that drain time and energy, giving business leaders the space to lead."

Unlike traditional software, UZIO.ai acts like a full-service, AI-powered digital team - handling real execution from payroll processing to day-to-day HR support.

The platform delivers end-to-end automation to SMBs through four distinct pillars:

  • Outcome-Focused Delegation: UZIO.ai doesn't just streamline tasks - it handles them, giving time back to CEOs, CFOs, and HR heads to drive strategy and growth.

  • AI-First Operations Efficiency: Smart AI agents run payroll, manage HR workflows, and minimize errors combined with a human agent to oversee the workflows and ensure accuracy.

  • People-Centric Philosophy: Built to reduce admin burden, UZIO.ai helps businesses spend less time on manual repetitive tasks and more on leadership and people.

  • Growth-Ready Infrastructure: Whether you're a retailer, startup or tech company, UZIO.ai helps you scale operations - without scaling headcount.

UZIO.ai is already being used by retailers, restaurants, tech companies, brokers, and HR leaders who want to save time, reduce risk, and focus on what really matters.

UZIO.AI is now available at UZIO.ai and UZIO.com.

Contact Information

Lilly Raney
Head of Sales & Marketing
lilly.raney@uzio.com

Sanjay Singh
Founder & CEO
sanjay.singh@uzio.com

SOURCE: UZIO




https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/uzio-launches-uzio.ai-ai-powered-payroll-and-hr-agents-empowering-1026929

