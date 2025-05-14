Bitget Limited: Bitget Wallet Showcases Real-World Utility as Platinum Sponsor of Blockchain Futurist Conference

TORONTO, May 14, 2025, the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, will take the spotlight as a Platinum Sponsor at the Blockchain Futurist Conference, North America's flagship crypto and blockchain event, taking place on 13 May 2025. With a full lineup of programming and community activations, Bitget Wallet's presence signals continued investment in ecosystem development, real-world utility, and inclusive Web3 innovation.

The event marks Bitget Wallet's latest move in strengthening its North American footprint, bringing its growing product suite and ecosystem to one of the most influential stages in the industry. At 11:00 AM, Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade took the stage for a featured session titled "Striking the Balance: UX vs Security in Crypto Exchanges", where he will address one of the most critical challenges in crypto platform design.

"Our goal is to make Web3 accessible and practical for everyday users," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Being part of this year's conference is not just about visibility, but about connecting with builders and users shaping the future of crypto. Whether it's through on-chain tools, ecosystem support, or real-world use cases. Bitget Wallet is committed to delivering real utility across the crypto experience." The appearance follows the launch of "Shop with Crypto," a new in-app marketplace that enables users to spend cryptocurrencies directly on goods and services within the wallet, including gaming, travel, gift cards and more.

As part of its broader commitment to community-led change, Bitget Wallet's global initiative Blockchain4Her also sponsored the ETHWomen Happy Hour, happening from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the ETHWomen Stage & Gallery Room during the conference. Designed to foster authentic conversations and connections, the event offers a welcoming space for women in Web3 to network, share experiences, and build meaningful relationships. Attendees will receive limited-edition Blockchain4Her pins as part of a special charity activation - with Bitget Wallet donating $10 to a local women's charity for every pin worn.

Later that evening, Bitget Wallet hosted Bitget Mixer Night at the iconic Old Toronto Stock Exchange, one of the most anticipated side events of the crypto week. Set in a venue where traditional finance meets decentralized innovation, the exclusive mixer will bring together top minds in crypto for an evening of cocktails, canapés, and conversation. Guests will get a closer look at the latest developments from Bitget Wallet while enjoying a high-energy environment designed for discovery and networking.

From the main stage to intimate side events, Bitget Wallet's participation reflects a growing focus on community impact, utility-driven innovation, and inclusive growth across the Web3 ecosystem.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Walletis a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and crypto payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

