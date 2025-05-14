Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Erin Allen, Director, Online Distribution, BMO ETFs, members from the BMO ETF team and DIY investors from the ETF Market Insights community, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the DIY ETF Investors in Canada. This year marks BMO's 16th anniversary as a proudly Canadian ETF Provider.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpa-b__HT-c

Canadian do-it-yourself investors will get to open the market alongside ETF industry professionals to ring in the trading day. The exclusive event will be followed by educational panels which will provide quality information to empower and inform Canadian DIY investors.

ETF Market Insights is a leading educational resource for Canadian ETF investors of all ages. It is proudly sponsored by BMO ETFs. To learn more, please visit https://etfmarketinsights.com/.

