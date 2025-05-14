Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 08:03
1,370 Euro
+4,58 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3901,48017:17
Dow Jones News
14.05.2025 16:27 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Block Listing Six Monthly Return 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
14-May-2025 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
14 May 2025 
Name of applicant                                        Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Name of scheme                                         Long Term Incentive 
                                                Plan - 2021 
Period of return                              From        14 November To 14 May 
                                                2024      2025 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return              3,142,323 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):    0 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           3,142,323 
Name of contact       Clare Gilligan 
Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 2034028385 
Name of applicant                                       Metro Bank Holdings PLC 
Name of scheme                                         Deferred Variable Reward 
                                                Plan - 2016 
Period of return                              From        14 November To 14 May 
                                                2024      2025 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return             7,149,268 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last  0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):   180,857 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:           6,930,144 
Name of contact       Clare Gilligan 
Telephone number of contact +44 (0) 2034028385

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 75 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via an award-winning mobile app.

Metro Bank appeared in second place for personal and business service in-store in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey, February 2025.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group.

Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388346 
EQS News ID:  2137686 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2137686&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2025 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.