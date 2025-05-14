Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 16:36 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: In Two Weeks: BizClik Brings Together Sustainability & Supply Chain Leaders in Chicago

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just two weeks, Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago will open their doors at Convene, Willis Tower, delivering a premium executive event experience for procurement, supply chain and sustainability professionals.

Running 28-29 May 2025, these co-located events bring together more than 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees and 70+ globally recognised speakers from companies such as Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens and Amazon Web Services (AWS). With one ticket, delegates can access the full agenda, networking opportunities, and workshop stages of both events - that's three stages, two events, and one powerful experience.

Why You Must Attend

This is your opportunity to join the conversation with industry-leading executives from across North America and beyond. Key features include:

  • Full access to all content, speakers, and networking across both events
  • Cross-industry insight into supply chain resilience, digital transformation, AI-driven automation, sustainability, climate change mitigation and more
  • CPD-accredited learning - one CPD point per hour attended
  • Live executive panels, interactive workshops, and strategic keynotes
  • Hundreds of networking opportunities with peers and thought leaders

Whether you focus on procurement excellence, logistics and risk, or sustainable innovation - this event offers unmatched value in a single location.

Special Offer: 2-for-1 Delegate Entry

For a limited time, delegates can take advantage of the Two-for-One Conference Pass. Simply add the pass to your basket to bring a colleague or guest for free - no extra steps required. It's the easiest way to double the value and attend with a peer, partner, or client.

This offer is only available during the final countdown to the event and is strictly limited. Get your tickets below - click on the link best suited to your industry.

Sustainability LIVE CHicago | Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago

For a free press pass get in touch here.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, fintech, AI, and technology. Through its digital magazines, websites, webinars and flagship events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with engaged executive audiences and enables strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-two-weeks-bizclik-brings-together-sustainability--supply-chain-leaders-in-chicago-302455095.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.