BizClik Media: In Two Weeks: BizClik Brings Together Sustainability & Supply Chain Leaders in Chicago

CHICAGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In just two weeks, Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago will open their doors at Convene, Willis Tower, delivering a premium executive event experience for procurement, supply chain and sustainability professionals.

Running 28-29 May 2025, these co-located events bring together more than 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees and 70+ globally recognised speakers from companies such as Microsoft, PepsiCo, Siemens and Amazon Web Services (AWS). With one ticket, delegates can access the full agenda, networking opportunities, and workshop stages of both events - that's three stages, two events, and one powerful experience.

Why You Must Attend

This is your opportunity to join the conversation with industry-leading executives from across North America and beyond. Key features include:

Full access to all content, speakers, and networking across both events

Cross-industry insight into supply chain resilience, digital transformation, AI-driven automation, sustainability, climate change mitigation and more

CPD-accredited learning - one CPD point per hour attended

Live executive panels, interactive workshops, and strategic keynotes

Hundreds of networking opportunities with peers and thought leaders





Whether you focus on procurement excellence, logistics and risk, or sustainable innovation - this event offers unmatched value in a single location.

Special Offer: 2-for-1 Delegate Entry

For a limited time, delegates can take advantage of the Two-for-One Conference Pass. Simply add the pass to your basket to bring a colleague or guest for free - no extra steps required. It's the easiest way to double the value and attend with a peer, partner, or client.

This offer is only available during the final countdown to the event and is strictly limited. Get your tickets below - click on the link best suited to your industry.

Sustainability LIVE CHicago | Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago

For a free press pass get in touch here .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, fintech, AI, and technology. Through its digital magazines, websites, webinars and flagship events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with engaged executive audiences and enables strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-two-weeks-bizclik-brings-together-sustainability--supply-chain-leaders-in-chicago-302455095.html