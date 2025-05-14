AI In Diagnostics Market to Hit $5.44 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 22.46% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 5.44 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.46% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for integrating AI-enabled algorithms in diagnostics to provide precise and accurate diagnosis at the earliest, which enhances clinical and operational outcomes, is driving the growth of this market. The rapidly growing cases of acute & chronic disorders across the globe are driving the demand for AI-based solutions since most of these ailments could be either prevented or delayed if diagnosed early and given appropriate treatments. The shortage of healthcare personnel is also supporting the product demand.

The emergence of startups, increasing funding opportunities, and growing public-private partnerships are also boosting market growth. Furthermore, medical technology is witnessing significant transitions & transformations and is rapidly adopting advanced AI-powered solutions to provide precise diagnosis, which enables care providers to design adequate treatment plans. Radiology and pathology are widely implementing AI-based algorithms & solutions and have provided proven results. In radiology, these solutions use information collected from multiple modalities to create image datasets to run data analysis, which could be used by the radiologist in delivering an accurate and timely diagnosis. Similarly, in pathology, these solutions could be integrated to run data analysis and provide accurate results.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market

The growing burden of chronic conditions across the global population is also driving the demand for AI-based diagnostic solutions. The key participants in AI in diagnostics market are focusing on the development of new, innovative products and the expansion of their business offerings to gain a competitive edge over others. In addition, many startups specializing in the development of advanced AI-based technologies are receiving favorable support and funding opportunities. This will also have a positive impact on the overall market growth. For instance, in September 2018, IDx received funding of USD 33 million from Optum Ventures and 8VC and the company will use this funding for the development of innovative AI-based solutions.

AI In Diagnostics Market Report Highlights:

Technological advancements driven by the increasing demand for early and accurate disease detection, improving patient outcomes, further results in significant innovations.

Based on components, the software solutions segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 45.81% in 2024 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Neurology had a significant revenue share of 24.09% in 2024.

The oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America artificial intelligence in diagnostics market dominated in 2024 with the largest share of 54.74%.

Read full market research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics Market with TOC - Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Diagnosis (Cardiology, Oncology, Pathology, Radiology, Chest And Lung, Neurology), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030

AI In Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in diagnostics market report based on component, diagnosis, end use, and regions:

Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Software

Hardware

Services

Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market - Diagnosis Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Cardiology

Oncology

Pathology

Radiology

Chest and Lung

Neurology

Others

Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Norway



Denmark



Sweden

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market

Siemens Healthineers

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Riverain Technologies

Vuno, Inc.

Aidoc

NovaSignal Corporation (previously known as Neural Analytics, acquired by NeuraSignal, Inc.)

Imagen

Digital Diagnostics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

AliveCor Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

AI In Healthcare Market - The global AI in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 187.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 38.62% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. AI acts as a transformative force in healthcare systems, shifting them from reactive to proactive, predictive, and preventive models.

The global AI in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 187.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 38.62% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. AI acts as a transformative force in healthcare systems, shifting them from reactive to proactive, predictive, and preventive models. Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine Market - The global artificial intelligence in precision medicine market size is estimated to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 36.23% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for digital healthcare and clinical health records drives the market for AI in precision medicine.

The global artificial intelligence in precision medicine market size is estimated to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 36.23% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for digital healthcare and clinical health records drives the market for AI in precision medicine. Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market - The global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market size is estimated at USD 9.1 billion in 2030, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2024 to 2030. The pandemic has made the adoption of AI more widespread in the pharma industry. AI and its related platforms aim to enhance medical imaging and diagnostics, management of chronic diseases, and drug designing.

The global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market size is estimated at USD 9.1 billion in 2030, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2024 to 2030. The pandemic has made the adoption of AI more widespread in the pharma industry. AI and its related platforms aim to enhance medical imaging and diagnostics, management of chronic diseases, and drug designing. Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Market - The global artificial intelligence in cardiology market size is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2024 to 2030 The increase in the adoption of new technologies by healthcare facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases, the growing burden of cardiovascular diseases worldwide, and increasing competition among market players to launch new technologies for cardiac imaging are some of the major factors supporting the market's growth.

Browse Horizon Databook on Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market - Global Artificial Intelligence In Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook - The world's most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research. Gain insights from 30K+ Global & Regional Reports, 120K+ Country Reports, 1.2M+ Market Statistics, 200K+ Company Profiles, and 5 business solutions encompassing ESG and Sustainability Consulting, Procurement Intelligence, Pricing Index and Analysis, and Consumer Analytics.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Blog - https://globalindustryherald.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-in-diagnostics-market-to-hit-5-44-billion-by-2030-at-cagr-22-46---grand-view-research-inc-302455271.html