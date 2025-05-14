Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Congratulates Board Of Advisors Member Brig. Gen. Tom Consentino On New Role

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) congratulates our Board of Advisors member Brig. Gen. Tom Cosentino on his new role as CEO of Governance Risk Global Holdings (GRG).

During his military career, Brig. Gen. Cosentino served as the 28th Commandant of the National War College; Deputy Director for Political and Military Affairs, providing military advice to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Secretary of Defense; Deputy Commanding General for Regional Support, NATO Training Mission Afghanistan; and Chief of Strategy, Plans, and Assessments for the Multi-National Security Transition Command in Iraq.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

