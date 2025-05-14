KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, May 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - A delegation led by Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, visited Kuwait as part of a broader high-level visit to the Middle East- The delegation explored the Middle Eastern market and supported high-quality Belt and Road cooperation while promoting Hong Kong's unique role as a superconnector and super value-adder- A total of 59 MoUs and announcements were facilitated during the mission, cultivating deeper partnerships between Hong Kong, the mainland, Qatar, and KuwaitA business delegation led by Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) visited Kuwait City on 12-15 May, successfully concluding a five-day mission to Qatar and Kuwait.A total of 59 MoUs and announcements were facilitated during the mission with the aim to cultivate deeper partnerships and create new opportunities for synergy between Hong Kong, the mainland, Qatar, Kuwait and the broader Middle Eastern market. The mission also successfully enhanced collaboration between Hong Kong and the mainland, enabling mainland companies to partner with Hong Kong businesses to expand into the Middle East and beyond.Over the past few days, the delegation, comprising over 50 business leaders from Hong Kong and enterprise representatives from seven mainland provinces and cities, explored the Middle Eastern market and supported high-quality Belt and Road cooperation while promoting Hong Kong's unique role as a superconnector and super value-adder.During the visit to Kuwait, 24 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and announcements were facilitated in trade and investment promotion, finance, law, transport and logistics, innovation and technology (I&T), agriculture, education and sport.The delegation met with senior executives and key members of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), conglomerate Bukhamseen Group Holding and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to discuss investment opportunities and potential collaborations.The delegation also met with several representatives from the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) to gain an in-depth understanding of the operations of Kuwait's free trade zones. The meeting explored potential cooperation opportunities in areas such as logistics, manufacturing, distribution, and technology.The delegation visited the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre to gain a comprehensive overview of Kuwaiti history, culture and achievements.To foster cooperation, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) organised a high-level business luncheon, which was attended by some 270 business leaders and key officials.Concluding the Middle East mission, Mr Lee said the delegation, comprising Hong Kong and mainland business leaders, had achieved three key objectives: 1. To strengthen government-to-government relations; 2. To find new areas of collaboration; and 3. To make friends, and expand networks. "Over the past four days, I have observed that both Qatar and Kuwait are experiencing rapid development, supported by substantial investment and continually expanding economies. In meetings with leaders and officials, I appreciated their forward-looking vision and understanding of Hong Kong's unparalleled advantages under 'one country, two systems' as a bridge between the mainland and the world. As Middle Eastern countries seek diversification of risk and look for opportunities in China and the Hong Kong SAR to join the tide of the global economic shift towards the East, Hong Kong has boundless opportunities."He pointed out that this visit will elevate the relationship between Hong Kong and Qatar and Kuwait to a new level, bringing more business opportunities to Hong Kong, and noted, "We will continue to strive to explore new opportunities and frontiers for Hong Kong."Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said: "Over the past few days, we engaged in high-level government and business meetings, hosted business luncheons and visited key development projects in Qatar and Kuwait. We explored how Qatari and Kuwaiti businesses can leverage Hong Kong's advantages in finance, innovation and technology and professional services to advance intiatives in finance, energy transformation and smart infrastructure projects, contributing to the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Kuwait Vision 2035.""Following the visits, the HKTDC will continue to invite business leaders from the Middle East to visit Hong Kong. We welcome them participating in our international events, such as the Belt and Road Summit and Asian Financial Forum to explore opportunities in Hong Kong, Mainland China and beyond," Dr Lam added.24 MoUs and announcements were facilitated in Kuwait by the government and the following members of the delegation:1.Invest Hong Kong and Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA)2.Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and Marine Science Centre of Kuwait University (Announcement)3.Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and Public Authority of Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (Announcement)4.Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department and Kuwait General Administration of Customs (Announcement)5.Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) and Kuwait Airways (Announcement)6.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI)7.Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI)8.Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI)9.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI)10.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA)11.Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China and Olympic Council of Asia12.The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI)13.The Law Society of Hong Kong and Kuwait Bar Association14.Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) and Capital Market Authority in Kuwait (CMA) (non-delegate)15.City University of Hong Kong and Ministry of Higher Education16.City University of Hong Kong and Kuwait University17.Templewater and Blue Ocean Company18.Deloitte China and Baoye Hubei Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd19.Deloitte China and PCI Technology Co., Ltd20.HSBC and PCI Technology Co., Ltd21.HSBC and Meetsocial Group22.Templewater and Shanghai Westwell Technology23.Templewater and Shanghai Fengling Renewables Co., Ltd24.Dongchao Information Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd and Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA)Earlier during the mission, 35 MoUs and announcements were facilitated in Qatar:1.Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)2.Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)3.Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Qatar Airways4.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Invest Qatar5.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA)6.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)7.Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)8.The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong (CMA) and Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA)9.The Hong Kong Associations of Bank and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)10.The Law Society of Hong Kong and Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA)11.The Law Society of Hong Kong and Qatar Lawyers Association12.Financial Services Development Council (FSDC) and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) (non-delegate)13.Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC)14.MTR Corporation Limited and Qatar National Bank15.Belt and Road General Chamber of Commerce and Luyi Industrial Park16.Hong Kong Productivity Council and Shanghai Westwell Technology17.Hong Kong Productivity Council and EHang Intelligent Equipment (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd18.Bank of China (Hong Kong) and Shanghai Westwell Technology19.Baoye Group and Luyi Industrial Park20.Deloitte China and Glodon Technology Co., Ltd21.Deloitte China and WeBank22.HSBC and PCI Technology Co., Ltd23.HSBC and Meetsocial Group24.Standard Chartered and Fosun International25.Templewater and WeBank26.Center International Group Co., Limited and Luyi Industrial Development QFZ27.Luyi Industrial Park and Qatar Development Bank28.Goldford Group and WeBank and Klickl Technology L.L.C.29.Development Bureau and Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' of Qatar30.Invest Hong Kong and Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry31.Invest Hong Kong and Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA)32.Department of Justice and Ministry of Justice of the State of Qatar (Announcement)33.Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department and Qatar Customs (Announcement)34.Security Bureau (Announcement)35.Trade and Industry Department and Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the State of Qatar (Announcement on progress of IPPA's negotiation)Photo download: https://bit.ly/4mfLVgfDr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) addressed a business luncheon, organised by the HKETO and HKTDC to deepen economic and cultural links between Hong Kong and Kuwait. He said: "We are committed to a sustainable tomorrow, just like Kuwait. From energy efficiency and green buildings to green transport and waste reduction, our aim is to be carbon neutral by 2050."Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said: "The ties between Hong Kong and the Middle East continue to grow and diversify. They include the launching of the Middle East's first two exchange-traded funds tracking Hong Kong stocks. Hong Kong is partnering with a Middle East sovereign wealth fund, too. Together, we are committed to jointly establishing a US$1 billion fund investing in companies connected to Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."Some 270 business leaders and key officials attended a business luncheon in Kuwait organised by HKETO and HKTDC, during which an exchange of MoUs and announcements took placeThe delegation visited the Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural CentreThe delegation met with several representatives from the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) to gain an in-depth understanding of the operations of Kuwait's free trade zones. The meeting explored potential cooperation opportunities in areas such as logistics, manufacturing, distribution, and technology.Dr Peter K N Lam(second right), Hong Kong Trade Development Council Chairman, expressed his delight at the business delegation's success. 