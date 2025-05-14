TrackVia Teams With Second Front to Secure FedRAMP Moderate Certification

Leading low-code platform empowers U.S. agencies and their partners to modernize their work processes and boost operational efficiency

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / TrackVia, a leading low-code workflow platform, announced that it's advancing toward FedRAMP® Moderate certification. While TrackVia's advanced low-code workflow platform has already helped federal agencies and their partners modernize operations, accelerate efficiency and realize significant cost savings, achieving FedRAMP Moderate simplifies adoption for even more mission-critical field and operational use cases.

TrackVia

Low-code workflow platform for streamlining government operations and field services.

TrackVia has partnered with Second Front Systems (2F), which is transforming how technology powers government missions-eliminating red tape and accelerating secure deployment through fast-tracked FedRAMP and DoD accreditation.TrackVia is also working closely with a FedRAMP recognized Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). These collaborations help accelerate and ensure TrackVia's security documentation, testing, and overall approach meet or exceed all required standards.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. With FedRAMP Moderate certification, agencies and contractors can quickly scale TrackVia - empowering more of their employees to streamline operations and cut red tape while maintaining disciplined security standards.

"Securing FedRAMP Moderate certification is an obvious next step for TrackVia," said Nate Allen, CEO of TrackVia. "At a time when improving government efficiency is a national priority, federal agencies and contractors shouldn't have to choose between security and agility when it comes to getting work done. TrackVia is a solution that can absolutely transform and modernize government work processes."

TrackVia expects to deliver its FedRAMP Moderate solution to customers in early 2026, giving federal organizations and their partners time to evaluate and onboard the platform in line with their efficiency and cost-saving efforts.

Offset Symposium 2025

TrackVia will also exhibit at Second Front's Offset Symposium 2025 in Washington, D.C., on May 15. Attendees can experience live demos of the platform and hear real-world stories of how federal agencies and prime contractors are using TrackVia to streamline workflows. To learn about attending, visit https://www.secondfront.com/offset .

About TrackVia

TrackVia is a leading low-code workflow platform that empowers organizations to rapidly configure, customize, and deploy highly configurable and customizable field service and operations solutions without the need for complex coding or extensive IT support. Trusted by sophisticated organizations across industries - from construction and manufacturing to field services and federal agencies - TrackVia helps organizations streamline processes, gain real-time reporting visibility, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TrackVia is committed to delivering secure, scalable solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of modern organizations.

For more information, visit www.trackvia.com .

Contact Information

Charles Var

Media Relations

charles.var@trackvia.com

800-673-3302





SOURCE: TrackVia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trackvia-teams-with-second-front-to-secure-fedramp-moderate-certi-1026474