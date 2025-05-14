The first Global Benefits Intelligence platform empowers HR and benefits teams to cut costs, eliminate waste, gain visibility and strategically manage global benefits spend

Origin, the world's first Global Benefits Intelligence platform, today officially launched, announcing it has raised $21 million in Series A funding led by Felix Capital, with participation from Acadian Ventures and Notion Capital. Additional investment has been secured from Tudor Havriliuc, former VP of HR at Meta, Paul Daugherty, Enterprise AI author, recently retired CTO of Accenture, Jacqui Canney CHRO at ServiceNow, and Laura Modiano Startups Lead for OpenAI in EMEA. The funding round values Origin at $106 million and will accelerate the company's mission to revolutionize the $45 billion global benefits industry by providing HR and benefits leaders with unprecedented visibility, strategic insight, and cost control.

Multinational corporations annually spend hundreds of millions on employee benefits without clear oversight, effective management, or measurable ROI. HR and benefits teams struggle to navigate outdated technologies, fragmented data, and complex vendor ecosystems, limiting their ability to deliver strategic value to their organizations. According to Gartner, 55% of HR leaders report their current technologies fail to meet evolving business needs, and enterprises lose an estimated $6,000 per employee per year on underused, redundant, or mismanaged benefits.

"We created Origin because global benefits teams urgently need clarity, efficiency, and control," said Chris Bruce, CEO and Co-founder of Origin. "Our AI-powered platform, Origin, turns vast, fragmented benefits data into a single source of actionable insights, enabling immediate cost savings, strategic decision-making, and better employee outcomes. Origin empowers HR leaders to transition from administrative complexity to strategic clarity, optimizing one of their organization's largest investments."

Origin's core innovation is Cuido, the first-ever Artificial Benefits Intelligence. Cuido ingests and structures massive volumes of previously unstructured data including benefit policies, leave allowances, vendor contracts, and commissions into a centralized, intuitive intelligence layer. This real-time visibility allows benefits teams to instantly identify and eliminate inefficiencies, streamline vendor management, enhance employee engagement, and improve operational efficiencies.

Origin has been co-created with leading multinational corporations such as Pfizer, Comcast, EA, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), and bp, transforming their global benefits operations. Initial implementations have demonstrated substantial cost reductions and increased operational efficiency.

"At Felix, our mission is to back founders who are empowering new ways of living and working it's at the heart of what we do. The benefits space is behind in AI adoption, and we believe Origin is uniquely positioned to lead the way," said Antoine Nussenbaum, Co-Founder and Partner at Felix Capital. "We have had a thesis in the future of work for some time due to the relational shift between employers and employees. We were drawn to Origin, having known Chris for years and been impressed by his unique track record in the global benefits space. The Origin team, thanks to over two decades in the space, is perfectly positioned to understand the clear need for transparency and simplicity in today's complex market. With Cuido and its AI-powered benefits intelligence, Origin is not only empowering benefits leaders and employees, but also building the kind of forward-thinking product that moves the world forward. We're proud to back Chris, Peter, and this experienced team."

The new funding will support Origin's continued international expansion throughout the US and Europe and the further development of Origin and Cuido's capabilities.

"The best thing about working with Origin is that it's a conversation. We talk through our problems and Origin gives us answers with an outside the box of way of approaching things," said Amy Manning, Senior Director, Global Retirement International Benefits, Pfizer. "We were able to, in a very short period of time, get to the core information we needed on contracts that flowed into very complicated retirement plans, understand what we needed to do to change and how it impacted colleagues. It was a program that was going to take us about six months without Origin, and it took us two weeks. It's really improved my decision-making."

About Origin

Origin is the first Global Benefits Intelligence platform, empowering HR and benefits teams to strategically manage and optimize global employee benefits. Origin's Artificial Benefits Intelligence, Cuido, transforms fragmented global benefits data into actionable insights, providing instant visibility, significant cost savings, and improved vendor and employee management capabilities. Founded by industry veterans Chris Bruce and Pete Craghill, Origin is transforming global benefits management from administrative complexity into strategic clarity.

About Felix Capital

Felix Capital is a London-based venture capital firm, operating at the intersection of technology and creativity. The firm's mission is to be a partner of choice for the best entrepreneurs creative innovators empowering new ways of living and working. Felix aims to help founders build brands and products that shape our culture and move the world forward. Illustrative investments in Europe and North America include: TravelPerk, a global corporate travel platform; Mirakl, a Saas platform for marketplaces; Pigment, bringing business planning into the argentic era; Moonbug, a media platform for kids entertainment including 'Cocomelon' and 'Blippi'; HungryPanda, a food delivery business for the Chinese community and Mejuri, a modern jewellery brand. www.felixcap.com

About Acadian Ventures

Acadian Ventures is a highly specialised venture capital firm that invests at an early stage in the next generation of work technologies. Our thesis is to invest in companies transforming work with technology to make people's working lives simpler, more gratifying, and ultimately more productive.

About Notion Capital

Notion Capital is a European B2B SaaS and Cloud VC with more than $1bn assets under management and with more than 100 investments to date. The Notion team founded, built and exited two highly successful SaaS businesses Star and MessageLabs and invests exclusively in exceptional founders with the ambition to build global category leaders. The Notion portfolio includes GoCardless, Mews, Paddle, Unbabel and YuLife. Notion is also the founder of Included VC, the venture capital fellowship for individuals from diverse and overlooked communities from around the world.

