Super Products Inc.: Rolling Stone Partners With Super Products to Release Jimi Hendrix Keepsake Collectible Trading Card Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Rolling Stone and Super Products Inc., in collaboration with the Authentic Hendrix, LLC proudly announce the launch of an exclusive, first-of-its-kind high-end trading card set honoring Jimi Hendrix's transformative impact on music, style and cultural history. The 2025 Rolling Stone Jimi Hendrix Keepsake Premiere Edition celebrates Hendrix's enduring legacy through a unique collectible card offering.

2025 Rolling Stone Jimi Hendrix Keepsake Premiere Edition



The inaugural trading card set will pay tribute to Jimi Hendrix's iconic February 1, 1969, Rolling Stone cover, which recognized him as "Performer of the Year." Each card will showcase rare, striking photography of Hendrix, offering collectors an exceptional way to honor one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Designed with incredible attention to detail, the cards feature authentic gemstones and precious metals such as diamonds, gold, rubies and platinum. Arriving in a luxury wooden display box, the set seamlessly merges artistry with an elegant presentation worthy of Hendrix's legacy.

"When Jimi picked up his guitar or composed amazing songs, he wasn't setting out to become a super star! He wanted to bring something beautiful to the world-to leave a lasting impression," said Janie Hendrix, President & CEO of Authentic Hendrix. "Being featured on the cover of such a respected brand as Rolling Stone was mind-blowing and we are excited to commemorate that event in Jimi's life. We are equally thrilled to partner with Rolling Stone and Super Products to introduce a legacy collection of beautifully artistic cards that will be celebrated and valued for years to come."

Fans and collectors alike will appreciate the craftsmanship and exclusivity of the collection, which consists of 200 unique cards. Each card is numbered and produced in extremely limited quantities, with no more than 15 copies of any card design. Adding an element of excitement to the collecting experience, the cards are blind wrapped. The approach invites fans to trade and explore as they work towards completing the full set or hunting for their favorite designs.

This 200-card set features six unique versions for each card-Rainbow (15), Swirl (10), Ice (10), Sheen (10), Fireworks (5), and the ultra-rare Vinyl (1)-offering collectors a dynamic and highly collectible series.

"Partnering with Super Products allows us to honor Hendrix's groundbreaking creative contributions and launch a new category of Rolling Stone collectibles designed to echo the ethos of the brand and resonate with music fans around the world," said Thomas Ferguson, VP, Licensing, Partnerships & Consumer Products, Penske Media Brand Group.

The collection offers two purchasing options. Individual cards are priced at $100 each, while master cases, which contain six blind-wrapped cards, are available for $600.

"With only 500 limited-edition master cases available, we are honored to work in collaboration with the Jimi Hendrix family's Authentic Hendrix, LLC and Rolling Stone to bring this high-end collectible set to market," said Scott Allen, CEO of Super Products Inc.

The collection is set for an exclusive release on June 18, 2025, with pre-orders opening up immediately. Fans and collectors can visit RollingStone.com/collectibles and https://keepsaketradingcards.com/products/hendrixrollingstone for more details and updates on this historic release.

For press inquiries, interviews, and additional information, please contact:

Scott Allen

Super Products Inc.

scott@superproductscorporation.com

About Authentic Hendrix, LLC

Founded by Jimi Hendrix's father, James 'Al' Hendrix, and owned and operated by members of the family personally chosen by Al; Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and its wholly owned subsidiary Authentic Hendrix, LLC, manage the Jimi Hendrix copyrights and trademarks worldwide. Their administration and exclusive rights to Jimi Hendrix's music and lyrics, plus an extensive photo archive, helps create a legacy of products that mirror Jimi's own creative vision.

Visit us online at www.jimihendrix.com and www.authentichendrix.com

About Rolling Stone:

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone today has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivaled access and authority, reaching a global audience of over 60 million people per month. Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits."

SOURCE: Super Products Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rolling-stone-partners-with-super-products-to-release-jimi-hendrixtm-k-1027262