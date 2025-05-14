Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
Tirumalareddy 'Reddy' Karri Joins SNH Capital Partners as Operating Partner

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tirumalareddy "Reddy" Karri as an Operating Partner. In this role, Reddy will collaborate with the firm's portfolio company leadership teams to accelerate operational performance through AI enablement and technology solutions.

Prior to joining SNH, Reddy served as CEO at Vetty Inc., a software platform serving the background screening industry, where he led the company through a period of exponential growth. Before his role at Vetty, he held executive leadership positions at several prominent technology companies, including First Advantage, where he served as EVP and Chief Technology Officer. Earlier in his career, Reddy held key leadership roles at Harman International, Symphony Teleca Corp., Aldata Solution SAS, Berggi Inc., SGT Inc., and Datacert.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reddy to SNH Capital Partners," said Jevin Sackett, Chief Executive Officer at SNH Capital Partners. "His deep understanding of technology, particularly automation and AI, combined with his operational acumen and leadership experience, will be invaluable as we work to maximize the potential of our portfolio companies. Reddy's background in driving both growth and efficiency through technology aligns perfectly with our firm's investment strategy."

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and medical supply chain sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

Contact Information

SNH Capital Partners
Public Communications
partners@snhcap.com

SOURCE: SNH Capital Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tirumalareddy-reddy-karri-joins-snh-capital-partners-as-operatin-1027336

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
