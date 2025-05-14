INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Partners with Qwoted to Power Press Lounge Experience at 2025 Show

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Licensing Expo , the world's largest and most influential annual licensing trade show, announces Qwoted as the official Press Lounge sponsor for its upcoming show at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, May 20-22, 2025. Licensing Expo serves as the cornerstone gathering for decision-makers in consumer branded merchandise.

Qwoted, the premier network facilitating connections between reporters and industry experts, elevates the Press Lounge experience for media attendees and exhibitors showcasing its powerful suite of digital tools designed to bolster brand storytelling opportunities and connect media contacts to expert sources timely and seamlessly through its network. The interactive Press Lounge will feature dedicated space for meetings, introductions and conversations with members of the media and licensing leaders.

"This strategic partnership amplifies our mission to create meaningful connections within the licensing industry, recognizing the powerful role media plays in shaping consumer behavior and pop culture trends," shares Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "Aligning with an innovative media organization like Qwoted to support the licensing community highlights the impact these properties have on people's lives. The media's ability to spotlight innovation and disseminate brand narratives is essential in driving our industry forward and connecting brands with the consumers who love them."

The Press Lounge will serve as a dynamic hub for global media engagement, connecting journalists with industry leaders from more than 70 countries. This enhanced media center creates opportunities for exhibitors to showcase brands and tell stories to a worldwide audience. From entertainment and character licensing to fashion, food and beverage, sports, gaming and location-based experiences, the Press Lounge facilitates valuable relationships between media and industry innovators. Through Qwoted's comprehensive media network and on-site resources, exhibitors can extend reach beyond the show floor, ensuring the brand narratives resonate with key audiences long after Licensing Expo concludes.

"At Qwoted, our mission has always been to support the media. Whether that is helping them connect with sources for stories on a tight deadline, finding their next writing gig or expanding their readership with the perfect audience fit, we empower them with the tools needed," shares Bryan Aungst, Head of Marketing at Qwoted. "We know during a busy expo, journalists are still going to be faced with the demands of the job, and we are happy to help provide a space to get work done and maybe just unwind a bit."

Licensing Expo 2025 continues its 40+ year legacy as the premier destination for IP extension and brand collaborations, featuring the world's biggest brands and industry leaders: Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Mattel, Paramount, Hasbro, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, Activision Blizzard, Amazon MGM Studios, BBC Studios, Capcom, Crayola, Crunchyroll, Emoji, FC Barcelona, French Football Federation, NFLPA, MGA Entertainment, Pusheen, Ubisoft plus many others .

Exhibitors across every brand category from entertainment to sports, consumer goods, art and showcase the fullest slate of available and lucrative IP around the globe that will influence the consumer landscape to 2030 and beyond.

Members of the media are encouraged to attend to gain access to network with top-tier brands exhibiting at the Licensing Expo. Visit? www.licensingexpo.com ?to register to attend.

Journalists and media professionals are invited to meet with Qwoted representatives at the Press Lounge at Licensing Expo to learn more about the media intelligence platform. Learn more at www.qwoted.com .

About Licensing Expo

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.?Connect with Licensing Expo and join the conversation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo , Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.????

About Qwoted

Qwoted is a free expert network that helps reporters connect with experts while enabling those experts to build relationships with top reporters. The platform creates valuable connections between media professionals and industry specialists, fostering more effective communication and coverage.

Media Contacts

Global Licensing Group

LicensingPR@informa.com Qwoted

Support@qwoted.com SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/licensing-expo-partners-with-qwoted-to-power-press-lounge-experience-at-2025-s-1027436