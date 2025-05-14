Prolec GE Invests an Additional $140 Million in the U.S. to Support North American Electric Grid Goals

Prolec GE plans to double its Goldsboro, NC production output of medium power transformers with a new vertically integrated manufacturing facility.

Recent Prolec GE North American capacity expansion and innovation investments exceed $300 million U.S.

Today's announcement reinforces Prolec GE's commitment to helping secure the U.S. electrical grid.

GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Transformer solutions provider Prolec GE, a joint venture between Xignux and GE Vernova, in conjunction with North Carolina Governor Josh Stein today announced an additional manufacturing investment of $140 million to meet unprecedented North American demand for medium power transformers. Prolec GE will add a projected 200 units per year to its Goldsboro production schedule by constructing and equipping a new 144,000 square foot facility adjacent to its existing plant. The new line will be completely self-contained, including its own core cutting, coil winding, assembly, and testing capabilities, and will require the addition of more than 330 full-time production, maintenance, supervisory and engineering positions over the next three years. The economic development announcement event was held at Goldsboro's Maxwell Center and hosted by the Wayne County Development Alliance.

Prolec GE to invest $140M to increase medium power transformer manufacturing capacity

Prolec GE's recent announcement to invest $140M to double medium power transformer manufacturing capacity in Goldsboro, North Carolina, will help the U.S. meet its electrification goals while working together with utilities to improve grid resiliency

"We are thrilled to have Governor Stein with us today as we publicize this expansion that will double our manufacturing capacity in Goldsboro by 2030. We extend our gratitude to the state of North Carolina for its partnership in helping us maintain our commitment to supporting North America's electrification goals and an efficient, sustainable U.S. electrical grid while supporting our mission of energizing life and society in contribution to a better world," said Xignux CEO and Prolec GE Chairman Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera.

In recognition of the significant economic impact on eastern North Carolina, Prolec GE's investment will be complemented by state and local grants and incentives. The company was also awarded a federal tax credit for this project under the Advanced Energy Project Tax Credit Program.

"The U.S. Department of Energy has played an essential role in driving meaningful progress by investing in critical electrical grid manufacturing advancements," stated Garza. "Our project qualified for this federal tax credit in recognition of our promise to expand domestic production of essential electrical grid components and create high-quality jobs, increasing the availability of affordable, reliable electricity powering U.S. growth. We are deeply grateful to the federal government leaders involved in fostering this public-private collaboration that serves both national and economic security interests."

This latest Prolec GE announcement raises the company's recent investment commitment to its North American customers to more than $300 million.

About Prolec GE

Prolec GE is a joint venture between Xignux and GE Vernova, internationally recognized for quality manufacturing and reliable performance for over 30 years. The company is an electric industry leader in the Americas with nine manufacturing facilities strategically located in Mexico, the United States, and Brazil and an installed product base in over 35 countries. Its broad power transformer services offering in the U.S., as well as its wide variety of high voltage transformer components, complement Prolec GE's full line of transformer solutions for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical energy for utilities, co-ops, municipalities, renewable project developers, data centers and original equipment manufacturers. As a leading supplier in the industry, Prolec GE embraces its commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, superior quality products, comprehensive solutions and on-time deliveries while actively developing innovative, responsible, and sustainable solutions to solve the industry's challenges. To learn more, visit www.prolec.energy/prolecge or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Xignux

Xignux is a leader in the energy and food industries. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, Xignux manages a variety of companies that energize life and society to contribute to a better world, thanks to the hard work and talent of more than 33,000 people in Mexico, the United States, and Brazil. In the energy industry, Viakable offers electrical conductors, and Prolec specializes in energy transformation and delivery. In the food sector, Qualtia provides a wide portfolio of cheeses, cold cuts, meats, and food service, while BYDSA produces savory snacks. Through its Social Responsibility model and the Xignux Foundation, the company also contributes to society's sustainable development with active participation in four priority areas: energy, nutrition, education, and community development. Xignux was founded 68 years ago and the solutions from its companies reach over 35 countries. Learn more about Xignux at www.xignux.com and LinkedIn Xignux.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (https://www.gevernova.com/investors/fls) that communicate current expectations based on certain assumptions. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update these statements.

SOURCE: Prolec GE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/prolec-ge-invests-an-additional-140-million-in-the-u.s.-to-support-nor-1027545