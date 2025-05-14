Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
14.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
Defined.ai Strengthens Commitment to Data Privacy and Security With ISO 27001 Renewal and ISO 27701 Certification

The Responsible AI company has renewed their ISO 27001 certification regarding data security, and secured ISO 27701 concerning data privacy

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Defined.ai, a leader in providing ethical, high-quality AI training data, announces the renewal of its ISO 27001 certification and the attainment of the ISO 27701 certification. These milestones underscore the company's unwavering dedication to information security and data privacy, reinforcing its position as the trusted partner in the AI industry.

The renewed ISO 27001 certification reinforces Defined.ai's robust Information Security Management System (ISMS), ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data the company handles. This standard is globally recognized for its rigorous approach to managing sensitive company information and includes requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS.

Following on their unwavering commitment to the safety of data, Defined.ai has landed the ISO 27701 certification, which provides a framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). This certification validates Defined.ai's commitment to protecting personal data and ensuring compliance with global data protection regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

"Data security and privacy are paramount these days. Securing ISO 27701 certification and renewing our ISO 27001 certification is a natural consequence of our commitment to uphold the highest standards of data privacy and security, towards our clients, our partners' and our community," said Daniel Navas, CFO & COO of Defined.ai. "It reflects our proactive approach to the highest to data protection standards and our dedication to maintaining the trust of our clients, partners, and contributors."

For more information about Defined.ai's data security and privacy practices, please visit www.defined.ai.

Contact Information

Catarina Peyroteo Salteiro
Director, Global Communication & Public Affairs
pr@defined.ai

SOURCE: Defined.ai



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/defined.ai-strengthens-commitment-to-data-privacy-and-security-wi-1027662

