International Paper: Earth Day Is Every Day

At International Paper and at DS Smith, an International Paper company, we believe that delivering sustainable outcomes is part of how we work every day. We know that the actions we take today are helping to lead the transition to a low carbon, circular economy. Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a great time to reflect on how you can take steps to pave the way for a sustainable future.

Our Sustainability subject matter experts shared some easy ways you can celebrate Earth Day today and every day.

Adopt a new, earth friendly habit for a month. Bring your own reusable dining utensils to work, set up a home system to recycle hard-to-recycle items like batteries, try composting, or bring your own fruit and veggie bags to the grocery store.

See how long you can go without using single-use plastics. Can you set a personal record for yourself?

Take a walk. Spring is in full display in the northern hemisphere, and that means both urban and rural places are blooming. On your walk, notice how resilient nature is in even the harshest environments (like sidewalks!).

Share a moment outside with someone you care about: a friend, family, or pet! Ask a friend about their favorite childhood memory that connects to nature.

-Sophie Beckham, Chief Sustainability Officer

Host a clothing swap with friends or neighbors, where everyone brings used clothes and swaps instead of buying something new - at the end donate any leftover clothes. It's a great way to reduce and reuse!

Try biking instead driving for a day. Springtime is a great time to dust off the old bike and use it as your mode of transportation for a day. Try a trip to the grocery store, to a nearby park, or even to work. But remember: Safety above all else, so wear your helmet and obey traffic laws!

Can't bike to work? Try carpooling with your coworkers who live nearby once a week.

Donate to support wildlife conservation. We know that it takes all of us to make real change, and donating to reputable conservation organization is a great way to ensure your money supports measurable, meaningful work around the world. See IP's conservation collaborations here for a little inspiration.

Community trash pick-ups are a great way to involve kids in an Earth Day activity. There are lots of community celebrations with kid-friendly activities you can explore online.

- Kristin Dannemiller, Sustainable Operations Senior Manager

Organize or join a community trash pick-up. From keeping public spaces clean to ensuring local storm drains can do their jobs, it all adds up.

Try upcycle crafting. Turn what could be considered trash (jars, old clothing, corrugated boxes, broken jewelry, etc.) into treasure (pencil holder, t-shirt tote bag, cardboard puppets or masks, jewelry mosaics ).

Choose fiber-based products, like corrugated packaging. They are recyclable and made from sustainable raw materials. Explore our selection of sustainable, corrugated solutions here.

