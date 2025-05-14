Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Makers of Maryland LLC: Anchors and Artisans Annapolis Maker Market Hosted by Makers of Maryland

Finanznachrichten News

Family-friendly Sunday Fundays full of art, local shopping, music, and entertainment in Annapolis.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Makers of Maryland is proud to announce a new event series, Anchors and Artisans, hosted at the Annapolis Town Center. The Market kicks off on May 18, 2025, and continues to run once a month through October 2025.

Visitors Shopping Small Business

Visitors Shopping Small Business
Market crowd browsing vendor booths and enjoying a day with friends and family.

All market dates are:
May 18, 2025
June 22, 2025
July 27, 2025
August 24, 2025
September 28, 2025
October 26, 2025

During the Market, the street in the middle of the shopping center from Anthropologie to the Boathouse Pavilion will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so visitors can walk vendors' booths, listen to live music, and enjoy family-friendly activities.

The Anchors and Artisans Maker Market is hosted by Makers of Maryland, a community-driven company that organizes vendor events and pop-up shops to support local small businesses. Makers of Maryland first began hosting Markets in 2021. These events have become a yearly tradition for the community to shop small while enjoying family-friendly entertainment.

Local makers and artists will display and sell their goods, including art prints, candles, stained glass, jewelry, leather goods, woodworking, and so much more. There will be live music from local bands, crafts for families, interactive activities like build your own bouquet bars and face painting, and food and drinks from surrounding restaurants.

"I'm so excited to bring our annual markets to the Annapolis Town Center. These markets are an amazing way to connect the community with makers in their area. By expanding to Annapolis, we'll be able to support many more small businesses this year," said Makers of Maryland owner, Danielle Hawks. "I look forward to seeing people across the community enjoying the Market activities and supporting makers."

Admission is free and open to all ages. Market hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family-friendly Sunday Fundays full of art, local shopping, music, and entertainment in Annapolis.

There will be lounge chairs at the Boathouse Pavilion where visitors can relax, listen to an acoustic setlist of folk, bluegrass, and rock, while enjoying a day soaking up the sun.

Contact Information

Danielle Hawks
Owner, Makers of Maryland LLC
danielle@makersofmaryland.com
4109528839

.

SOURCE: Makers of Maryland LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/anchors-and-artisans-annapolis-maker-market-hosted-by-makers-of-maryla-1027692

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.