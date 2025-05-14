Makers of Maryland LLC: Anchors and Artisans Annapolis Maker Market Hosted by Makers of Maryland

Family-friendly Sunday Fundays full of art, local shopping, music, and entertainment in Annapolis.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Makers of Maryland is proud to announce a new event series, Anchors and Artisans, hosted at the Annapolis Town Center. The Market kicks off on May 18, 2025, and continues to run once a month through October 2025.

Visitors Shopping Small Business

Market crowd browsing vendor booths and enjoying a day with friends and family.

All market dates are:

May 18, 2025

June 22, 2025

July 27, 2025

August 24, 2025

September 28, 2025

October 26, 2025

During the Market, the street in the middle of the shopping center from Anthropologie to the Boathouse Pavilion will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so visitors can walk vendors' booths, listen to live music, and enjoy family-friendly activities.

The Anchors and Artisans Maker Market is hosted by Makers of Maryland, a community-driven company that organizes vendor events and pop-up shops to support local small businesses. Makers of Maryland first began hosting Markets in 2021. These events have become a yearly tradition for the community to shop small while enjoying family-friendly entertainment.

Local makers and artists will display and sell their goods, including art prints, candles, stained glass, jewelry, leather goods, woodworking, and so much more. There will be live music from local bands, crafts for families, interactive activities like build your own bouquet bars and face painting, and food and drinks from surrounding restaurants.

"I'm so excited to bring our annual markets to the Annapolis Town Center. These markets are an amazing way to connect the community with makers in their area. By expanding to Annapolis, we'll be able to support many more small businesses this year," said Makers of Maryland owner, Danielle Hawks. "I look forward to seeing people across the community enjoying the Market activities and supporting makers."

Admission is free and open to all ages. Market hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Family-friendly Sunday Fundays full of art, local shopping, music, and entertainment in Annapolis.

There will be lounge chairs at the Boathouse Pavilion where visitors can relax, listen to an acoustic setlist of folk, bluegrass, and rock, while enjoying a day soaking up the sun.

Contact Information

Danielle Hawks

Owner, Makers of Maryland LLC

danielle@makersofmaryland.com

4109528839





SOURCE: Makers of Maryland LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/anchors-and-artisans-annapolis-maker-market-hosted-by-makers-of-maryla-1027692