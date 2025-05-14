Corsearch Redefines Brand Protection with AI-Native Corsearch Zeal 2.0, Delivering Measurable Online Integrity

Corsearch launches its next generation technology for brand protection. Combining cutting-edge AI and powerful image recognition technology, the platform delivers measurable ROI - helping brand protection teams advance strategies, move faster and deliver tangible results

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsearch , a market leader in trademark and brand protection solutions, today announced the launch of Corsearch Zeal 2.0, an AI-native platform engineered to fundamentally change how brands combat counterfeiting and online brand abuse. Moving beyond traditional metrics like takedown volume, Corseach Zeal 2.0 introduces an outcomes-driven approach, empowering brands with quantifiable measures of their online channel health and the tools to proactively neutralize threats with unprecedented speed and precision.

For years, brand protection has been a reactive, labor-intensive battle, often yielding unclear ROI. Corsearch Zeal 2.0 directly addresses this by shifting the industry towards an intelligence-led offensive. The platform's AI-driven infrastructure enables brands to move faster, work smarter, and achieve tangible results against the growing scale and sophistication of online infringements.

"The era of vanity metrics in brand protection is over," said Abel Clark, CEO, Corsearch. "With Corsearch Zeal 2.0, our customers gain near real-time visibility into threats, adaptive risk assessment, and prioritized enforcement. This isn't just an upgrade; it's a transformation in how brands identify, analyze, and neutralize threats, protecting their consumers and delivering clear ROI."

Core Innovations Driving the Shift:

The Cleanliness Score: A proprietary, real-time metric offering a transparent measure of a brand's health across online channels. This moves beyond simple takedown counts to provide a quantifiable assessment of consumer and commercial risk, demonstrating the true impact of brand protection strategies (e.g., demonstrably shifting a channel from high counterfeit saturation to verifiably clean).

A proprietary, real-time metric offering a transparent measure of a brand's health across online channels. This moves beyond simple takedown counts to provide a quantifiable assessment of consumer and commercial risk, demonstrating the true impact of brand protection strategies (e.g., demonstrably shifting a channel from high counterfeit saturation to verifiably clean). Deep Semantic Detection & Comprehensive AI Search: Corsearch Zeal 2.0's AI, trained on massive cross-brand datasets, re-indexes websites and employs advanced image recognition and proprietary AI-driven index search. This uncovers sophisticated, disguised infringements-even those lacking explicit brand identifiers-that traditional keyword scraping and image matching miss.

Corsearch Zeal 2.0's AI, trained on massive cross-brand datasets, re-indexes websites and employs advanced image recognition and proprietary AI-driven index search. This uncovers sophisticated, disguised infringements-even those lacking explicit brand identifiers-that traditional keyword scraping and image matching miss. The 'Search, Enrich, Act' Engine for Radical Automation: This proprietary AI framework dramatically enhances operational efficiency: Search: AI-generated dynamic keywords and deep indexing efficiently unearth relevant content. Enrich: Global AI models, fine-tuned across over 294 distinct categories, auto-classify findings with high precision, filtering out noise and achieving median qualification times in seconds. This results in up to 10x cleaner data for review and a strong boost in productivity for your teams. Act: Streamlined, intelligent, and automated enforcement actions bridge the gap between brands and platforms allowing us to achieve an industry leading content removal success rate. Brands can now measure daily the time to enforce, the time it takes for platforms to remove content, as well as the platform overall cooperativeness score.

This proprietary AI framework dramatically enhances operational efficiency: Engineered for scale: Corsearch Zeal 2.0 was engineered from the ground up as an AI-native platform, not a service model with AI bolted on. Only such an architecture enables breakthroughs like the Cleanliness Score, processing on average 150,000 listings per client, per day and provides the spring-board for more industry redefining innovations.

Matteo Amerio, President of Brand and Content Protection, Corsearch, added, "Brands deserve mastery over their online distribution, not just takedown numbers. Corsearch Zeal 2.0 delivers this through speed, efficiency, and a relentless focus on client ROI. This launch builds on our 75-year history, advancing brand protection with the definitive tools of this era: AI and effective engineering."

Additional innovations within Corsearch Zeal 2.0 include automated reporting, SKU detection, ML-powered auto-keyword generation, and advanced risk clustering, providing brands with a comprehensive suite to stay ahead of infringers.

About Corsearch: Corsearch's leading Trademark and Brand & Content Protection [AI native] Solutions are revolutionizing how companies create, monitor, and protect their brands. Over 5,000 businesses worldwide partner with Corsearch to protect consumers and their trust in brands - preventing confusion, misrepresentation, and fraud using the advanced AI precision and expert decision.

