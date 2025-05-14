Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 17:26 Uhr
area52ava: Online Dispensary Area 52 Now Ships Legal Weed Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Area 52 becomes the first and only online dispensary to ship premium cannabis legally to all 50 states. This breakthrough service follows their strict compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, making quality weed available to everyone, regardless of local laws.

"We're the only company offering this nationwide shipping service for premium cannabis products," said Area 52's founder. "While others can't or won't ship across state lines, we've found the legal path forward."

Area 52's federally compliant products include:

  • THCA Flower - Diamond-dusted premium buds

  • Pre-Rolls - Ready-to-smoke in multiple strains

  • THC Gummies - Potent UFO MAX (15mg THC) and other varieties

  • Vape Products - Fast-acting THCA disposables and cartridges

  • Functional Blends - Sleep, Energy, and Mushroom formulations

Unlike competitors, all Area 52 products ship legally nationwide by containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC while delivering powerful effects.

"No other company can legally ship weed to all 50 states like we can," the founder emphasized. "This is a game-changer for people without local dispensary access."

Every product includes a 60-day money-back guarantee and orders over $110 ship free.

CONTACT:

Ava Smith
ufo@area52.com

SOURCE: area52ava



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/online-dispensary-area-52-now-ships-legal-weed-nationwide-1027433

