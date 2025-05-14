area52ava: Online Dispensary Area 52 Now Ships Legal Weed Nationwide

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Area 52 becomes the first and only online dispensary to ship premium cannabis legally to all 50 states. This breakthrough service follows their strict compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, making quality weed available to everyone, regardless of local laws.

"We're the only company offering this nationwide shipping service for premium cannabis products," said Area 52's founder. "While others can't or won't ship across state lines, we've found the legal path forward."

Area 52's federally compliant products include:

THCA Flower - Diamond-dusted premium buds

Pre-Rolls - Ready-to-smoke in multiple strains

THC Gummies - Potent UFO MAX (15mg THC) and other varieties

Vape Products - Fast-acting THCA disposables and cartridges

Functional Blends - Sleep, Energy, and Mushroom formulations

Unlike competitors, all Area 52 products ship legally nationwide by containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC while delivering powerful effects.

"No other company can legally ship weed to all 50 states like we can," the founder emphasized. "This is a game-changer for people without local dispensary access."

Every product includes a 60-day money-back guarantee and orders over $110 ship free.

Want legal weed delivered to your door? Area 52 is the only online dispensary that can ship to your state. Visit area52.com today, or click the photo below to browse all

