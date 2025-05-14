New APIs for car, activities, insurance, and air unlock end-to-end trip packaging for B2B partners, while the new Reservation Management API saves hotels an estimated 8 million hours and $120 million in annual operational costs

Expedia® launches industry-first feature that turns reels on Instagram into bookable travel itineraries

Expedia Group® Advertising introduces new solutions and partnerships to help partners reach travelers across every touchpoint

Expedia Group today announced a major expansion of its B2B technology platform, launching new APIs and advertising innovations designed to power partner growth and unlock smarter traveler engagement. The company is also extending its reach with new GenAI-powered discovery experiences, starting with Expedia® Trip Matching, a first-of-its-kind feature that turns reels on Instagram into personalized travel recommendations. Additionally, with the latest release of its new end-to-end AI Agent on Hotels.com®, and integration with OpenAI Operator and Microsoft Copilot Actions, Expedia Group is making trip planning more intuitive and accessible meeting travelers across every touchpoint. These latest innovations were shared during Expedia Group's flagship EXPLORE event.

Car API: Access inventory from more than 110 brands across 190 countries and territories, including exclusives from 43 providers.

"As the leading B2B travel platform, Expedia Group is investing to help partners grow faster and serve travelers better," said Ariane Gorin, CEO of Expedia Group. "With our new APIs, as well as expanded tools in Expedia Group Advertising, we're giving partners the technology, reach, and intelligence they need to compete at scale. At the same time, we're harnessing the power of GenAI to transform how travelers discover, plan, and book their next trip."

Connect Smarter with B2B APIs: Expedia Group is scaling its leading B2B segment, Private Label Solutions, by piloting a new generation of APIs that lets partners including some of the world's largest brands unlock the power of travel packages. Fueled by AI, automation, and continuous innovation, the new APIs will drive deeper customer engagement, stronger loyalty, and new revenue streams. New APIs include:

Activities API: Offer more than 170,000 unforgettable bookable experiences worldwide.

Insurance API: Testing first on Expedia TAAP, our travel agent booking platform, partners will be able to offer trip protection in the booking path.

Air API: Will soon enable seamless integration of air travel with lodging and car rentals, for an all-in-one booking experience.

"Private Label Solutions continues to deliver record-breaking growth because partners trust our technology to power their travel ambitions," said Alfonso Paredes, President of Private Label Solutions at Expedia Group. "We've built the largest connected B2B travel network in the world, and it's the strength of those connections that drive real results. Our newly announced APIs take that even further, making it easier for partners to access more supply and leverage our intelligence. We delivered more than 135 million room nights globally in 2024 and we're just getting started."

B2B partners can now also access Expedia Group Advertising's Sponsored Listings solution, creating new revenue streams for them and providing hotel-advertising partners with access to new audiences.

Reduce Costs with the Reservation Management API: As automation optimizes supply operations, Expedia Group empowers hoteliers to focus on high-impact operations through Connectivity partners. This new solution aims to significantly reduce the estimated 8 million hours and $120 million in annual operational costs that partners currently spend servicing manual workflows.

Expedia Group's new Reservation Management API provides 15 new features to streamline hotel operations. Built with GraphQL for enhanced performance and simplified development, this API enables hotel partners to manage bookings, management, data recovery, streamline payments, and elevate the traveler experience all within their own software systems.

Real-time issue resolution boosts operational autonomy, advancing Expedia Group's vision of Autonomous Supply, dedicated to delivering a more efficient, tech-enabled industry operating model.

Redefine Discovery with GenAI: Expedia Group is harnessing the power of GenAI to reimagine how travelers discover, shop, plan, and service trips shifting the journey from traditional channels to more immersive, personalized experiences through chat, agents, creators, and short-form video.

Through Expedia Trip Matching, launching in early June on Instagram, travelers can share any publicly available travel-related reel whether from content creators they follow or trending reels directly with Expedia and receive customized itineraries, destination ideas, and travel tips based on the reel. Powered by AI, this new experience transforms inspiration into real-world travel plans, making it easier than ever to book travel directly from Instagram. Expedia Trip Matching is now open for beta access by visiting Expedia.com/tripmatching.com.

The company is expanding its search and discovery capabilities beyond its owned platforms by integrating with OpenAI Operator and Microsoft Copilot Actions. Today, there is a significant gap between consumers discussing travel plans on GenAI platforms and actually booking a trip with a brand. These integrations bridge that gap, ensuring the company's brands are where travel planning increasingly begins.

The latest release of the new AI Agent on Hotels.com app brings together conversational discovery, shopping and servicing into a seamless end-to-end experience with a single-entry point on the homepage. If a traveler is planning their next trip, the AI Agent will tap into Expedia Group's rich travel data to deliver smart recommendations with real-time pricing, guest reviews and contextual imagery. If a traveler already has a booking, the AI Agent will offer contextual prompts that guide them through any changes to their travel plans.

Behind the scenes, the company's proprietary Artificial Creative Intelligence (ACI) system enhances personalization and scale by moderating more than 400 videos daily, generating content, and optimizing engagement across channels. These advancements are part of Expedia Group's broader effort to modernize travel discovery, making inspiration more dynamic, data-driven, and instantly actionable.

New Solutions for Travel Advertisers: Expedia Group Advertising, formerly Media Solutions, also revealed a suite of media upgrades focused on helping partners reach travelers during the critical inspiration phase, long before they land on a booking page.

Creative Collaboration and Extended Reach with Beautiful Destinations: Partners are able to co-create viral, shoppable travel content at speed and at scale, which can reach more than 50 million followers of Beautiful Destinations.

Enhanced Offsite Targeting via The Trade Desk: Partners can leverage Expedia Group's robust first-party data in a more precise way to target high-intent audiences in a privacy-first, post-cookie world off the Expedia Group sites.

In addition to new creative, offsite solutions, Expedia Group Advertising announced a new loyalty offering for advertising partners:

Advertiser-Funded Loyalty: Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) can now sponsor bonus OneKeyCash rewards for travelers, incentivizing visits to their destinations, driving higher-value bookings and increasing loyalty from our members.

"We're helping partners reach high-intent travelers with the right message at the right moment," said Rob Torres, SVP of Expedia Group Advertising. "Through our travel media network, we continue to launch new solutions across data, loyalty and strategic partnerships to drive results and deliver more value for travelers."

Launch of Powering Travel Podcast: Guests taking the stage at EXPLORE will also be featured in the highly anticipated fifth season of the Powering Travel podcast, which launches this July. Powering Travel explores innovative ideas and provides inspiration for anyone working in travel. With her deep journalism experience and longtime travel expertise, Elisabeth Goodridge, the new host, promises to make this season bigger and bolder. Listeners can expect thought-provoking conversations with Expedia Group CEO Ariane Gorin, actor and global entertainer Jaime Camil, renowned happiness expert Arthur Brooks, Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, and acclaimed Seattle-based chef Julian Hagood. This season also puts a spotlight on rising star Tayme Thapthimthong, breakout actor from the recent season of "The White Lotus." Listeners can subscribe anywhere they listen to podcasts, including Spotify and video content will be released on Expedia Group's partner blog.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Expedia Group's three flagship consumer brands include: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com

