Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2025 17:38 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioStar Renewables: Rethinking Packaging With Purpose: A RENEWables Podcast Spotlight on EcoEnclose

Finanznachrichten News

30% of U.S. Waste Comes from Packaging. Here's What EcoEnclose Is Doing About It.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Did you know that packaging waste accounts for nearly 30% of total U.S. waste annually, according to the Environmental Protection Agency? That's a staggering number-and it doesn't even begin to capture the global scale of the problem.

As businesses large and small continue to explore more sustainable practices, one area that's increasingly under the microscope is product packaging. From e-commerce retailers to industrial distributors, packaging has become more than just a protective layer-it's a reflection of your values.

On this featured episode of the RENEWables podcast, we had the pleasure of sitting down with Saloni Doshi, CEO and proud "Chief Sustainability Geek" of EcoEnclose, the world's most eco-friendly packaging company.

Why Packaging Matters More Than Ever

Saloni shares powerful insights into how packaging impacts the environment and why it should be a core part of any sustainability strategy. With growing consumer expectations, ESG commitments, and government regulations, sustainable packaging is quickly transitioning from "nice to have" to non-negotiable.

What You'll Learn in the Episode

  • How EcoEnclose redefines sustainable packaging using recycled, recyclable, and naturally biodegradable materials.

  • Actionable steps companies can take to transition away from virgin plastic and traditional packaging materials.

  • The ripple effect of sustainable packaging-from reducing carbon footprint to influencing supplier practices.

  • Real-world success stories of companies that have embraced eco-forward packaging solutions.

A Call to Action for Climate-Conscious Businesses

Whether you're running a DTC brand, managing industrial logistics, or leading ESG efforts at a large company, this episode is a must-listen. Sustainable packaging is more than a box-it's a bold statement about your company's commitment to the planet.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

Click here to view all RENEWables podcast episodes.

RENEWables, A Sustainability Podcast is a new podcast focused on the energy landscape of today. Everything from emerging renewable energy technologies to sustainability practices to why brands are changing the way they think, RENEWables is a source for current and dynamic conversation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: BioStar Renewables



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/rethinking-packaging-with-purpose-a-renewables-podcast-spotlight-on-ecoenclose-1027711

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.