NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Episode Summary
With 2.7 billion people lacking access to waste management, this essential step in advancing a circular economy poses a significant challenge. In this opening episode for season 4 of Plastics Unwrapped, we look back on the previous 5 meetings of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) and discuss how we can find middle ground between industry and policy to end plastic pollution for good.
Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: Dow Creative Element
Artwork: Dow Creative Element
Episode Notes
With 2.7 billion people lacking access to waste management, this essential step in advancing a circular economy poses a significant challenge. In this opening episode for season 4 of Plastics Unwrapped, we look back on the previous 5 meetings of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) and discuss how we can find middle ground between industry and policy to end plastic pollution for good.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Dow on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Dow
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Dow
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/global-plastics-treaty-the-journey-of-the-past-five-meetings-1027713