Harmony NonProfit Unveils Customized Financial Solutions for Mission-Based Organizations

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Harmony NonProfit, a subsidiary of Harmony Asset Management, LLC, an SEC registered investment and financial advisory firm, today unveiled a new division designed to serve mission-based organizations. This launch marks a significant milestone for the firm by providing tailored institutional investment advice that is designed to guide nonprofits as they navigate the complexities and challenges of their ever-changing economic landscape.

About Harmony NonProfit

Harmony NonProfit was founded to help support smaller nonprofit organizations in achieving their financial goals through cost-effective, tailored solutions. "We recognized a critical gap for these incredible organizations that contribute so much to their communities," said Alan E. Rosenfield, President of Harmony NonProfit. "As large investment firms continue to raise fees and asset minimums, many nonprofits are left without access to the financial expertise they need. The core of our philosophy is a dedication to bespoke solutions and personalized, high-touch advisory services, combined with extensive investment management experience, and thereby addressing both nonprofits' liquidity needs and long-term investments goals - while maintaining a strategic balance of risk, return, and spending priorities."

The Firm's Custom Solutions Include:

Financial Planning and Analysis: Investment policy development and review, risk analysis, spending policy and analysis, liquidity analysis and budgeting.

Portfolio Management: Strategic asset allocation, investment research and selection, monitoring, and rebalancing.

Operations Optimization: Document decisions, ensure proper governance, provide monthly and quarterly reporting, audit support, fiduciary consultation, economic and market updates, and donor support.

Empowering Nonprofit Leaders, Boards, and Committees

Harmony NonProfit understands the importance of supporting organizational leadership, their boards, and investment/finance committees through experienced hands-on guidance and consulting. "We invest a lot of time educating our clients about what is happening in the markets and broader nonprofit landscape. Our goal is to take the heavy lifting off our client's plate, reducing administrative burdens," Rosenfield added. "This allows leaders to remain focused on their organization's mission and maximizing their impact."

For more information, please visit www.harmonynonprofit.com.

Disclosures

Advisory services offered through Harmony Asset Management, LLC, an SEC registered Investment Advisor. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or expertise. Please see our Client Relationship Summary ("CRS") report. Additional information about Harmony Asset Management is available in its current disclosure documents, Form ADV and Form ADV Part 2A Brochure, accessible online via the SEC's investment Adviser Public Disclosure (IAPD) database at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, using SEC #801-118731. Harmony Asset Management does not offer or provide legal or tax advice. Please consult your attorney and/or tax advisor for such services.

Contact Information

Mark Eisenhut

Executive Director

meisenhut@harmonynonprofit.com

(480) 326-6786





