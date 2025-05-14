Corcoran Reverie Celebrates 5 Years of Legacy and Excellence With Exclusive 30A Event

Showcasing a One-of-a-Kind Coastal Sanctuary and the Art of Forward-Thinking Luxury Living

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Last week, Corcoran Reverie marked its fifth anniversary with an exclusive celebration at a stunning coastal estate in Santa Rosa Beach, located at 3191 W Co Hwy 30A - now actively listed for sale. Known for redefining luxury living in Northwest Florida and Tennessee, the firm's milestone highlights its innovative journey, exceptional service, and commitment to community and craftsmanship.

3191 W County Hwy 30a

Corcoran Reverie celebrates its 5 year anniversary in magnificent fashion.

Founded during the early days of the pandemic, Corcoran Reverie launched entirely virtually - delivering welcome boxes to new agents - making it the first Anywhere affiliate in real estate history. Since then, it has grown into a leader in global luxury real estate, with over $4.2 billion in closed sales and more than 6,000 transactions across the Southeast and internationally. As an affiliate of the legendary Corcoran Group - recognized for nearly five decades as a global industry icon - the firm maintains its reputation for elevating high-end coastal and city markets.

A Legacy Built in Santa Rosa Beach

The event's venue was an extraordinary property that exemplifies the firm's philosophy of intentional, wellness-oriented design. This 4,283-square-foot estate combines modern luxury with sustainable craftsmanship, built with solid 8" concrete block walls, Icynene insulation, and a reinforced foundation designed for durability. Inside, natural, non-toxic materials like white oak flooring, handmade cabinetry, and coquina stone countertops create an elegant yet healthy environment. Features like energy-efficient windows, LED lighting, and hybrid systems make it a model of sustainable living. Outside, a heated pool, cedar-clad pool house, and landscaped gardens foster tranquility and connection to nature - further elevating the region's luxury landscape.

Celebrating Industry Leadership

The evening brought together influential clients, strategic partners, and industry leaders, led by Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Owner and Broker of Corcoran Reverie. Hilary's remarks emphasized, "We set out five years ago to create more than a brokerage - we envisioned a legacy of artistry, connection, and craftsmanship. Today, we are proud of the vibrant community we've built."

The event was sponsored by Aja, a renowned local restaurant owned by David Richards, who was in attendance. Aja's exceptional cuisine provided a perfect backdrop for inspiring conversations and relationship building.

Looking Forward

The gathering reaffirmed Corcoran Reverie's dedication to excellence, bespoke properties, and strategic insights. The company is poised to continue shaping the future of luxury real estate, driven by trust, innovation, and community engagement.

Corcoran Reverie's agents have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, Mansion Global, and on HGTV's House Hunters: Waterfront Edition. The firm was also named a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 Brokerage.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices and 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com .

