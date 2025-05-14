TopDawg Recognized as a Leading U.S.-Based Dropshipping Supplier in 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Amid growing uncertainty in global trade and sweeping U.S. tariff reforms, TopDawg, a Fort Lauderdale-based SaaS dropshipping platform, has been named one of the Top 10 Dropshipping Suppliers in the USA for 2025. With over 500,000 U.S.-shipped products from 3,000+ verified American suppliers, TopDawg is redefining the dropshipping model by offering tariff-free, domestic fulfilment and seamless integrations with Shopify, Walmart, and eBay, with Amazon integration launching in 2025.

TopDawg's recognition comes at a time of massive industry disruption. On May 2, 2025, the U.S. government eliminated the de minimis exemption for shipments from China and Hong Kong. This change introduced a 120% import duty or a $200 flat fee per item, shattering the business model of many competitors reliant on low-cost overseas fulfilment. In contrast, TopDawg's 100% U.S.-based supply chain shields retailers from customs delays, surprise duties, and volatile international shipping timelines.

"More than 20,000 online retailers now rely on TopDawg to power their stores," said Darren DeFeo, CEO of TopDawg. "In an era where cross-border fulfillment is becoming unpredictable and expensive, our model provides stability, speed, and scalability. We've invested in building the most robust domestic dropshipping network in the U.S., and we're proud to lead the industry forward."

TopDawg was recently featured in EcomStart.io's 12 Best Dropshipping Suppliers in the USA, where it was recognized as the #1 supplier for pet product dropshipping. Its catalog spans high-demand categories including Home Goods, Pet Supplies, Apparel, Electronics, Health & Beauty, and Outdoor Gear.

Top 10 Dropshipping Suppliers in the USA - 2025 Edition

TopDawg - 500,000+ U.S.-shipped products, 3,000+ suppliers, real-time integrations, branded packing options. Spocket - Mix of U.S. and EU suppliers, fast shipping. Modalyst - U.S. and AliExpress suppliers, owned by Wix. Inventory Source - Automation tools and U.S. supplier directory. Wholesale2b - Supplier aggregator with multi-channel support. SaleHoo - Research-focused directory based in NZ. Doba - Longstanding platform with mixed sourcing. Syncee - Global supplier marketplace with a Shopify focus. Dropified - POD and automation-focused. Printful - Custom merch and apparel with U.S. fulfilment.

Key Advantages of TopDawg:

100% U.S.-based supply chain (no tariffs, no customs delays)

500,000+ products across top eCommerce categories

3,000+ verified domestic suppliers

20,000+ active retailers

Real-time inventory sync & automated order routing

Branded packing slips for premium customer experience

Seamless integration with Shopify, Walmart, eBay, and Amazon (coming soon)

BBB Accredited with an A+ Rating

TopDawg is purpose-built to help online retailers scale confidently with predictable costs, fast delivery, and a fully automated experience. The platform supports CSV uploads, API access for advanced retailers, and a dedicated onboarding team for new users.

About TopDawg:

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, TopDawg is a trusted SaaS platform that connects retailers with verified U.S. suppliers for fast, reliable dropshipping. By focusing exclusively on domestic fulfillment, TopDawg empowers online sellers to grow sustainably, free from international shipping challenges and unpredictable fees. Learn more at https://topdawg.com.

